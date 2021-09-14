Momentum Shifts: Elite defense leads Aggies to victory at Mile High

Walking out of Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Saturday afternoon and looking at 2-0 as opposed to 1-1 was a pretty significant deal for this football program. A Texas A&M team with so much positive momentum (and so much to lose with an upset loss) headed to Denver to play an experienced Pac-12 Colorado team with nothing to lose. Those are the kinds of games that end up costing teams big and put them in the spotlight for an upset Saturday.