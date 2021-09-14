CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total War: Warhammer III Shows Off In Grand Cathay Trailer

By Daniel Tack
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal War: Warhammer was recently delayed into 2022 from its initial 2021 projected release window. That's not surprising at all these days, given the deluge of delays that the game industry is facing due to multiple factors. Most prominently, COVID-19's impact on production pipelines and almost every aspect of game development is something that the vast majority of industry companies are still dealing with. So, we won't be playing Total War: Warhammer III this year. However, there's a new trailer with plenty of surprises featuring Grand Cathay. You can check it out below and see some really fun/cool stuff coming to the franchise with its third entry.

