CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How to get the most out of connecting Alexa and Sonos

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to wireless audio, Sonos is one brand that is often called out, and for good reason. Compact, great-sounding, easy to install, and packed with plenty of companion app features and customizations, a Sonos product is a fantastic addition to your home’s suite of web-connected gear. From stand-alone speakers to soundbars and wire-free surround setups, you can experience Sonos in as big or small a way as you choose.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

How to Manage Your Credit Card With Alexa

A little-known capability of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant is finances. You can manage your credit card from select credit institutions by using any Alexa-powered device and a simple wake phrase. Not all credit card issuers are supported. To know if your credit card can work with these features, simply...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Trends

Roku OS 10.5 will expand the channel guide and music support

Roku today took the wraps off its Roku OS 10.5 update, which is full of all kinds of things that you’re going to want to get your hands (and eyes and ears) on just as soon as you can. It’ll push out “in the coming weeks,” Roku says, which perhaps tempers that excitement just a tad. Among the changes: Roku streaming players will no longer get an update months before Roku TVs.
TV & VIDEOS
Pocket-lint.com

What is Alexa Cast and how does it work?

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon announced Alexa Cast in July 2018 making it more intuitive and easier to send your Amazon Music to compatible devices, like your Amazon Echo. The new casting feature is similar to Spotify Connect or Google Cast, letting you control your Amazon Music on your Echo devices from your phone.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Echo Dot#Sonos Arc Beam#Alexa Sonos#Sonos One Or#Amazon Music#Tunein#Iheartradio#Add Group#Device Group#Next#Sonos Beam#Hdmi#Alexa Fire Tv#Settings#Tv Video
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Get Alexa Celebrity Voices

Say, “Alexa, introduce me to celebrity name” and purchase the skill on your Echo. Alternatively, purchase the skill on Amazon's website. Celebrity and character voices include Shaquille O’Neal, Samuel L. Jackson, Deadpool, and R2-D2. To toggle explicit content, open the Alexa app and tapMore > Settings > Voice Responses > Celebrity Personalities.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

How to get your Mac to read text out loud to you

If you're having trouble reading what's on your Mac's screen, here's how to get Siri to audibly read out what's on screen to you. While monitors are the primary way for people to get information from their Mac, not everyone has that luxury. For those who are visually impaired, they cannot rely on what is shown on the screen as a source of information, and so require alternative methods. — Apple has a solution to this, buried in its Accessibility settings, titled Spoken Content. The feature effectively allows you to setmacOS to use Siri to read out text that appears onscreen.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

How to make Alexa understand you better on an Amazon Echo

As well as giving you weather reports and controlling your smart home devices, Alexa can also provide personalized responses such as a flash briefing with set news sources, or even let you make calls and send messages to your contacts. But what happens when there are several people in the household?
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

How to turn off Alexa notifications

If you have an Echo or other Alexa device, you have probably noticed that the Amazon voice assistant can provide a variety of notifications and alerts throughout the day. Some of these are reminders that you set yourself. Others are connected to the smart devices or Amazon services that you may be using.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sonos is raising the prices of most of its speakers

Sonos is increasing the price of its wireless speakers starting September 12. The new prices will affect popular models like the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, and the company’s most recent addition, the Sonos Roam portable speaker. While some of the increases aren’t dramatic percentage-wise — the Roam is only...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How Amazon Is Making It Easier to Discover New Alexa Skills

Straight out of the box, Amazon's Echo smart speakers can perform a wide range of useful tasks. This is thanks to Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, which can run Google searches, read out news headlines, set reminders, order groceries, tell jokes, and much more besides. As amazing as its abilities may...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

Sonos Beam vs Sonos Beam (Gen 2): How do they compare?

By now you’ll have likely read that Sonos has a new Beam soundbar on the way. We massively enjoyed the original when it came out, awarding it five-stars and putting it at the top of our best soundbar list. But, times have changed and Sonos has changed with them. Stereo...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy