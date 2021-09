This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. When we think of the typical drink of Mexico , tequila comes to mind, but we often forget its brother distillate: mezcal . The entrepreneur Jesús Sánchez saw that this drink had a very little known cultural and historical richness. Therefore, he undertook the task of rescuing the essence of traditional mezcal , with a business based on supporting local producers and helping them grow. Meet Rabbit on the Moon , the mezcalería whose mission is to give you its rightful place in Mexico and in the world, but above all, in people's palates.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO