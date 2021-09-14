Spend The Night In A Shipping Container That Is Now An Airbnb In New Mexico

When you think of a shipping container, you likely don’t think about comfortable and relaxing accommodations. However, this shipping container Airbnb in New Mexico is about to change that! The Steel Pueblo, located in the small town of El Prado, is the perfect place to stay in the Land of Enchantment. Whether you are looking for a staycation, an overnight getaway, or unique vacation accommodations, this is one Airbnb in New Mexico you do not want to overlook.

The outside of this unique shipping container Airbnb may not look like much, but once you walk inside, you’ll feel right at home.

This shipping container home, also known as the Steel Pueblo, is the perfect place to stay if you are by yourself or in a small group. This one-bedroom rental can comfortably sleep up to three guests.

As you walk inside, you’ll be greeted by a small sitting area. This shipping container Airbnb in New Mexico provides high-speed internet and live streaming TV, so you can easily work from this remote location or just sit back and enjoy some of your favorite shows and movies.

There is a small kitchen area so you can prepare all of your favorite meals. The kitchen comes stocked with basic appliances and cooking utensils.

However, one of the highlights of this vacation rental is the incredible views. This shipping container Airbnb features floor-to-ceiling windows so you can capture some amazing views regardless of the time of day.

The three glass doors can also be fully opened, allowing for unobstructed views of the mountains and surrounding landscape.

Step onto the porch and enjoy the fresh air. This shipping container vacation rental is far from any neighbors, so you can enjoy uninterrupted peace and quiet.

The next time you are looking for someplace comfortable, remote, quiet, and unique, the Steel Pueblo, or this shipping container Airbnb in New Mexico, must be at the top of your list.

To learn more about this Airbnb and to book your stay, click here .

Do you think you would stay in this New Mexico Airbnb? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Did you know that the nearby town of Taos was named a 10 top mountain town in the entire United States? It’s true! Learn all about it here .

The post Spend The Night In A Shipping Container That Is Now An Airbnb In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State .