CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

Councilmember pushes for protections for St. Louis County employees mandated to get COVID vaccine

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — Tuesday night, St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch will introduce a measure calling for those made to get a coronavirus vaccine be protected. The Republican’s push is to provide lifetime healthcare to any St. Louis County government employee who has any illness related to the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill would also make the county provide a $1 million benefit to the beneficiary of any county government worker who dies because of the vaccine. In addition, employees who get the vaccine and contract COVID-19 will be able to recover on country-paid time instead of using personal leave.

abc17news.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Saint Louis County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health suspends hundreds of employees over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health released an update on Tuesday on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for employees. As of Sept. 21, 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members are compliant with Novant Health’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program. Employees are considered compliant if they have received the following: the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#County Government#Vaccinations#Councilmember#Covid#St#Kmov#Republican#Guillian Barre#Vaers
The Alameda Daily

Alameda COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alameda: 1. 2314 Santa Clara Ave (510) 523-4929; 2. 885 Island Dr A (510) 865-2155; 3. 931 Marina Village Pkwy (510) 523-3504; 4. 2700 Fifth St (510) 214-0932; 5. 2227 S Shore Center 510-863-9004; 6. 867 Island Dr 510-747-1647;
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 974 New Cases Reported, Positivity Increasing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 974 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s count of new deaths reflects Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s count. The state did new deaths since Saturday because of maintenance on the Vital Statistics Administration’s Electronic Death Registration System. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 4.44%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc17news.com

Doctor cleared of COVID-19 vaccine theft sues Harris County

A doctor who was fired after Harris County public health officials accused him of stealing vials of COVID-19 vaccine to administer to family and friends is suing the county for discrimination. The lawsuit filed Tuesday on Dr. Hasan Gokal’s behalf seeks unspecified damages. Gokal says officials accused him of giving the vaccine to too many people of South Asian origin or descent late one night last December. In an interview, Gokal said the vaccine doses were left at the end of the first day of availability and would have to be discarded unless he could find people to receive them.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
audacy.com

'There is no mask mandate in St. Louis County': Missouri AG announces victory in lawsuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is claiming another victory in his lawsuit filed against St. Louis County over a face mask mandate. St. Louis County Circuit Court judge Nellie Ribaudo denied the motion by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page to have the lawsuit dismissed. The judge also denied the motion to dissolve the preliminary injunction and a motion to stay discovery.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

COVID-19 vaccines available weekly at 4 St. Louis County Libraries through end of the year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Libraries are partnering with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Starting Sept. 22, vaccines will be offered at four county library branches weekly. Health insurance or proof of residency is not required. The clinics will take place at the following locations and the same time through the end of the year:
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Alabama leaders must circumvent Biden administration rules that limit treatment options for Covid-19 patients

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco As the pandemic continues around the Nation, one highly effective medication for those that have already contracted COVID-19 is the monoclonal antibody treatment.  Thousands of patients across Alabama have received this treatment, and it has proven to keep patients out of the hospital and prevent deaths […]
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy