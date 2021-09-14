Councilmember pushes for protections for St. Louis County employees mandated to get COVID vaccine
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — Tuesday night, St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch will introduce a measure calling for those made to get a coronavirus vaccine be protected. The Republican’s push is to provide lifetime healthcare to any St. Louis County government employee who has any illness related to the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill would also make the county provide a $1 million benefit to the beneficiary of any county government worker who dies because of the vaccine. In addition, employees who get the vaccine and contract COVID-19 will be able to recover on country-paid time instead of using personal leave.abc17news.com
