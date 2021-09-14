Viva Wyndham Announces Reopening of Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace After Extensive Renovations
Iva Wyndham Resorts, a collection of all-inclusive resorts located in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, and Mexico, today announced that after extensive renovations, the reopening of Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace will take place on October 1, 2021. The all-inclusive resort located in La Romana, Dominican Republic, which is renowned for its secluded pristine beaches and turquoise waters, is also offering a special promotion to get guests in on the grand reopening celebrations. The aptly t itled Endless Summer promotion grants guests a third night free, with rooms from $85 per person, per night. Guests will also get free access to all the sporting activities and amenities of the resort's sister property, Dominicus Beach.www.hospitalitynet.org
