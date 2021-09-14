CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

What contaminants lurk in the UK's drinking water? An expert explains

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, a school project made an alarming discovery: the presence of five times the recommended maximum amount of lead in water samples taken from 14 schools across the UK. Lead is a toxin which even at low levels is capable of affecting children's brain development and reducing their IQ. The news might well make the British public worry about what exactly is lurking in their drinking water.

