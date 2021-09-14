Francis Berlin Hood, 93, drew his last breath here on Earth and was welcomed home in the arms of his Savior and Lord September 8, 2021. Our family lost a rock and a servant and while our hearts are broken, we are lifted in spirit by the outpouring of love from family and friends who knew him. Berlin was born December 12, 1927, at the old home place just south of Hebron Baptist Church in Denham Springs, Louisiana, to Myrtle McNabb Hood and Rex Alvin Hood. Berlin grew up during the Depression in a large loving family in Seventh Ward and was the third in a family of six children. He has entertained his children and grandchildren with many stories of those long ago days. He served in WWll in China with the American Advisory Group helping the Nationalists under Chiang Kai-shek. In 1952 Berlin married the love of his life, Elma Lea Cotton. The two were the definition of soulmates for their nearly 70 years together. They were the perfect pair, faithfully living a beautiful example of love and devotion to one another. Through the years, the two lived in nine cities together where Berlin held a number of professional positions including working in the oil industry, as a Southern Baptist minister and in the food service business. In keeping with his Depression era work ethics, he continued working well into his 80’s and was highly indignant when he had to retire. He was a special friend and mentor to so many people throughout his life. He especially delighted in mentoring members of the FBC Kingston youth group, many of whom kept up with him during the course of his life and employees in his food service business. In late 2017, Berlin was nominated to go to Washington D.C. with HonorAir Knoxville, an organization which takes select East Tennessee veterans to our nation’s capital to visit the monuments honoring their service. He was also recognized as a “Golden Treasure of Roane County” in 2019 for his many contributions to Roane County, Tennessee over the years. Berlin taught an in-person and online Sunday School class for more than three decades, only retiring in early 2021. So many looked forward to his lessons and words of wisdom each week. He especially loved C.S. Lewis and these words which bring us comfort today were favorites of his: “All their life in this world and all their adventures had only been the cover and the title page: now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story which no one on earth has read: which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before.” Berlin was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Susan Hood; siblings Violet Hood, Ralph Hood, Wendell Hood, and E. J. Hood. Survivors include his wife, Elma Lea Cotton Hood; his daughter, Rexie Hood Tweedy and husband Paul; son, Mark G. Hood and wife, Ann; four grandchildren, Rachael Hood, Regan Hood Scott, Mary Catherine Tweedy Schmidt, and David Tweedy; one great grandchild, Rex Schmidt; and one brother Raymond Hood. We would like to express our sincere thanks to the many friends and family who loved our husband, father and grandfather and in doing so, enriched his life. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date in Denham Springs, LA. To honor Berlin’s selflessness, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www.jdrf.org/donate/ or to Samaritan’s Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/.