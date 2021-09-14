CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splitgate studio raises $100m in funding round

gamesindustry.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplitgate developer 1047 Games announced today that it raised $100 million in its third round of funding in the last three months. The investment gives the studio a $1.5 billion valuation, and will help the studio is it is "aggressively ramping up" development and expanding its team. The funding round...

www.gamesindustry.biz

MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
sportspromedia.com

Sorare raises US$680m in SoftBank-led funding round

Sorare also gets investment from Gerard Piqué, Antoine Griezmann, Rio Ferdinand and César Azpilicueta. Company will use funding to open US office, make key hires, and move into other sports outside of soccer. Soccer-focused non-fungible token (NFT) platform Sorare has raised US$680 million in a Series B funding round led...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bitcoin-Based DeFi Platform Portal Raises $8.5M in Funding Round

© Reuters. Bitcoin-Based DeFi Platform Portal Raises $8.5M in Funding Round. Portal secures $8.5 million in investments to develop Bitcoin-based DeFi platform. Prominent firms like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Ventures, ArringtonXRP Capital, and more participated. The project aims to deliver self-sovereignty to its users. Bitcoin-based DEX project, Portal, announced the closing of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insight Partners#Splitgate#Anthos Capital#Galaxy Interactive#Draperdragon#Draper University
gamesindustry.biz

FuzzyBot raises $3.5m in seed funding round

New game development studio FuzzyBot announced today it has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round. Based in Los Angeles, the independent developer was founded by CEO Tatyana Dyshlova and creative director Max Spielberg. Both previously worked at EA DICE where Dyshlova was a lead producer and Spielberg served as design director.
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Amasa Raises $1.5 Million in Funding, Animoca Brands Led the Round

With a clutch of high-profile VCs on board, Amasa is going to unveil a one-of-a-kind micropayment stream dashboard. Amasa completes strategic funding round with $1.5 million raised. According to the press release shared with U.Today, Amasa has successfully completed its strategic funding round. In total, its team raises $1.5 million...
BUSINESS
meatpoultry.com

Good Meat raises $97 million in latest funding round

SAN FRANCISCO — The Good Meat division of Eat Just Inc. secured another $97 million in funding after an initial $170 million publicized in May. Good Meat specializes in the production of cellular meat, also known as cultivated meat. Good Meat also named Dan Glickman, who served as US Secretary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
zycrypto.com

Amasa’s Funding Round Raises $1.5 Million To Help Enhance Micro Income Stream Investments

Amasa is happy to announce it has completed its funding round raising $1.5 million from notable venture capital firms and investors. As per the announcement, those who participated in the funding round include Animoca Brands, Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwhal, Momentum 6, Polygon, OKEx Block Dream Ventures, and Moonwhale Ventures, SkyVision Capital, Yield Guild Games, Spark Digital Capital, among others.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

These ‘Shark Tank’ Alums Just Raised $50 Million After 1,000% Sales Growth Last Year

In the years since appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2019, Jiake Liu and Terry Lin—the owners of outdoor furnishings company Outer—have found no shortage of investors who believe in their model of selling furniture in customer backyards rather than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The company just announced the closing of a $50 million Series B investment round, with Kathy Xu of Capital Today, along with Tribe Capital, C Ventures, and Upfront Ventures, leading the new investment. “Consumers are now acutely aware of the importance of outdoor living, and Outer’s rocket ship growth is a testament to the thoughtful design behind every product,” Xu...
ECONOMY
gamesindustry.biz

Minority Media becomes Meta4 Interactive

Game developer Minority Media announced today that it has rebranded as Meta4 Interactive. The company said that the name change is to align with "their evolution and expanded focus". It will focus on location-based multiplayer VR, consumer VR, and content for the metaverse. Founded in 2010, Meta4 Interactive is a...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Ari Emanuel Promises ‘Aggressive’ Expansion into Nonscripted After Endeavor Content Sale

Endeavor has no plans to exit the content creation business once it completes the required sale of its production unit. Mandated by the franchise agreement the company signed with the Writers Guild of America in February, the forthcoming sale of Endeavor Content will see Ari Emanuel’s shop part with 80% of its interests in making scripted film and television. But, Emanuel noted, unscripted content is still in play. “We’ll still have 20% of the restricted business, and nonscripted we will grow significantly. We think its a huge grower on a global scale. It’ll also be local, U.S. domestic.  We will move into...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
thepaypers.com

Monese raises USD 90 mln in Series C funding round

Monese has raised around USD 90 million in a Series C funding round led by its newest partner Investec. Along with leading the first stretch of its fundraise, Investec’s Private Company Fundraising (PCF) Team, are advising Monese on the second close of its Series C. As part of the pair’s...
ECONOMY

