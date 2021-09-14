CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ex-HBO Marketing Exec Chris Spadaccini Joins CAMP, Family-Focused Retail Startup

By Todd Spangler
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Spadaccini, a former longtime marketing exec at HBO and WarnerMedia, has joined family-oriented retail and experiential startup CAMP as chief marketing officer. In the new role, Spadaccini will lead CAMP’s brand, advertising, creative, media and growth marketing strategies as the company prepares for expansion. He reports to founder and CEO Ben Kaufman. Spadaccini departed as CMO of WarnerMedia Entertainment last year, after the HBO veteran had spent 21 years at the company.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Imagine's Samie Kim Falvey Named President at Picturestart

Veteran entertainment executive Samie Kim Falvey has been named president of Picturestart. Falvey joins the upstart production company where she will oversee all scripted and unscripted efforts in content across all film, television, audio and print media. She will report directly to Erik Feig, the former co-president of the Lionsgate motion picture group and founder and CEO of Picturestart.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Discovery CEO David Zaslav On WarnerMedia Deal, Streaming Rollout: “We Don’t Want It To Be Confusing,” Touts Studio’s “Cultural Heat”

Discovery CEO David Zaslav tried to drum up enthusiasm for the company’s upcoming merger with WarnerMedia, a deal that needs a little love given the ho-hum stock prices of both companies involved since it was announced last May with a very long lead time — not expected to close until the middle of next year. He enthused about the go-to-market strategy for what sounds like a new combined streaming service of HBO Max and Discovery+ that also draws on live sports and news and the sharpest assets of both media companies in the U.S. and globally. He told a Goldman Sachs...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#Ex Hbo Marketing#Hbo#Cmo#Warnermedia Entertainment#Tbs#Tnt
TechCrunch

Alternative financing startup Pipe snaps up Stripe and HubSpot execs, expands to UK

The Miami-based fintech also revealed today its first expansion outside of the United States with its entry into the U.K. market. It’s been a good year for Pipe. The buzzy startup has raised $300 million in equity financing this year from a slew of investors, such as Shopify, Slack, Okta, HubSpot, Marc Benioff’s TIME Ventures, Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six, Chamath Palihapitiya, MaC Ventures, Fin VC, Greenspring Associates and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), among others.
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

Ari Emanuel Promises 'Aggressive' Expansion into Nonscripted After Endeavor Content Sale

Endeavor has no plans to exit the content creation business once it completes the required sale of its production unit. Mandated by the franchise agreement the company signed with the Writers Guild of America in February, the forthcoming sale of Endeavor Content will see Ari Emanuel’s shop part with 80% of its interests in making scripted film and television. But, Emanuel noted, unscripted content is still in play.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts Disney+, Discovery+ Partnerships, Sees “a Lot of New Things We Can Add”

Telecom giant Verizon sees room to add more content partnerships along the lines of its Disney+ and Discovery+ deals, chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg said on Tuesday. “We see many more direct-to-consumer offerings,” he told the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, pointing to the company’s offerings under deals with the likes of streaming services Disney+ and Discovery+. That is also “a revenue source for us and a profit source for us,” he emphasized, describing the deals as win-win situations. “We still have a lot of new things we can add to it,” the Verizon CEO added, citing an expansion so far into...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Bundle With Showtime Launches at $10

ViacomCBS is bringing back its streaming bundle, six months after rebooting CBS All Access as Paramount+. The company is launching a bundle that includes both Paramount+ and Showtime, at two different price points: a $9.99 plan that includes Paramount+’s ad-supported tier, and a $12.99 tier that includes the premium ad-free tier. Without the bundle discount, the two services would cost $16 and $21, respectively. The company previously offered a bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime through Apple, at a $9.99 price point. It ended that offer earlier this year, however, ahead of the launch of Paramount+. Bundles have become a popular strategy to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Laredo Morning Times

Sony Pictures Networks and Zee to Merge, Creating Indian Broadcast Giant

Two of the largest broadcast groups in India are to merge, it was announced on Wednesday morning local time. Publicly-listed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is to merge with Sony Pictures Networks India. The merged business will be headed by Zee’s Punit Goenka, but following a cash injection of $1.57 billion from Sony India’s backers, the Sony shareholders will control a 53% majority stake.
BUSINESS
Variety

Greg Lipstone to Exit as President of Propagate Content

Greg Lipstone is set to exit as president of Propagate Content after three years at the company headed by Ben Silverman and Howard Owens. Lipstone’s departure at the end of his initial three-year contract is said to be amicable. The longtime ICM agent who shifted to the executive ranks in 2015 aims to look for a new executive or entrepreneurial opportuny. Lipstone joined Propagate in 2018 after three years as CEO of All3Media America. At Propagate, he helped the company build out its production and support systems to better take advantage of the content boom. Lipstone worked closely on such Propagate projects...
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Camp hires former HBO marketing chief; plans to ramp up expansion

Camp has brought on a marketing veteran to help lead it into the next phase of growth. The family-friendly, experiential retailer has appointed Chris Spadaccini as chief marketing officer. He will lead Camp’s brand, advertising, creative, media and growth marketing strategies as the company prepares for rapid expansion. Most recently,...
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

Pocket.watch Hires Xavier Kochhar, Former AT&T and HBO Max Exec, as First COO and CFO (EXCLUSIVE)

Pocket.watch, the kids and family media company centered on creating franchises around YouTube stars, hired seasoned industry exec Xavier Kochhar as its first COO and CFO. Kochhar, who starts at Pocket.watch on Thursday, most recently was at AT&T in a corporate strategy and development role and prior to that headed strategy and biz dev for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. His experience in direct-to-consumer streaming signals that Pocket.watch is eyeing the launch of a subscription VOD service, while Kochhar’s finance background suggests the company is prepping for M&A activity or a potential IPO.
BUSINESS
Norwalk Hour

How a New Wave of DTC Startups Are Tapping Big Retail to Scale Growth

This story was originally published on CO— by U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was written by Barbara Thau. The CEO of organic baby food brand Raised Real is unequivocal about what it takes to build a profitable direct-to-consumer business today: To reach scale and achieve sustainable, long-term growth, these online-only brands must diversify their revenue streams by selling their products in brick-and-mortar stores, too.
RETAIL
pymnts

Telehealth Startup Hims & Hers Partners With Lifestyle Fashion Retailer REVOLVE

Telehealth startup Hims & Hers is partnering with lifestyle eCommerce fashion retailer REVOLVE to advance health and wellness products for millennial and generation Z consumers. Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that offers custom health and wellness experiences. REVOLVE, which brands itself as a digital resource for “discovery...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

GRADUATE Marketing & Operations Exec

The UK’s leading mobile messaging platform for retail and hospitality workers. Founded in 2015, customers include BrewDog, Caffe Nero, Gusto Italian, Krispy Kreme, Marstons plc, Next plc, Vision Express and Wasabi. The team are a smart, caring and ambitious group of 10 individuals, determined to build a big, successful business together - and have fun whilst doing it.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

AWS exec Peder Ulander joins MongoDB as chief marketing officer

Former AWS executive Peder Ulander is joining MongoDB as its chief marketing officer, the database company plans to announce Tuesday. At AWS, Ulander served as the head of enterprise and developer marketing. But while MongoDB competes directly with his former employer in some areas, Ulander said the more relevant competition is with Oracle and Microsoft.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Former Shipt Exec Joins On-Demand Labor Platform Hyer

Hyer, an on-demand labor app powering the gig economy has hired onetime Shipt executive Dan DelGiudice as its VP of business development. In his new role, DelGiudice will lead Hyer's business development efforts and expand all aspects of the company's partnership strategy, directly engaging with customers and translating the company's business objectives into sales strategies that drive top-line growth.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy