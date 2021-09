While high waters from Hurricane Nicholas have receded in Seabrook, the storm took the city’s Pine Gully Fishing Pier with it as it moved across the coast. Wind damage or flooding have affected 30 Seabrook homes, said LeaAnn Petersen, the city’s director of community and visitor relations, on Sept. 15. The extent of the damage in these homes has not yet been determined, but public works crews have cleaned up roadway debris, she said.

SEABROOK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO