Austin’s Most Unique Cocktail Delivery Service, ‘Cantaloupe Island’ Provides Premium Craft Cocktails For Any Event
Cocktail Expert Develops Delivery Service to Relieve Hosting Obstacles. A new craft cocktail delivery service, Cantaloupe Island, launched yesterday, September 13, 2021, in Austin with the mission to satisfy libation needs for gatherings and events of all sizes. The service was created to enable event hosts to provide premium craft cocktails for their guests without the tedious steps of collecting supplies and equipment, hiring staff, or creating specialty menus.www.kxan.com
