JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide silver alert for a missing Ozawkie man. The whereabouts of 59-year-old Kenneth Klenklen are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. The Sheriff’s Office first issued the silver alert to local media on Friday, but Klenklen has not be located, so the silver alert has been expanded to a statewide alert, according to a media release from the KBI.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO