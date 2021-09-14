Amy Adams to Star in The Glass Menagerie in London

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Get a First Look at Uzo Aduba in Clyde's on Broadway. Here's a first look at Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as the title character in Lynn Nottage's new Broadway play Clyde's. As previously announced, Aduba will star alongside Ron Cephas Jones, Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Edmund Donovan. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop. They are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Clyde's is scheduled to play at the Hayes Theatre beginning on November 3 ahead of an opening night on November 22.

