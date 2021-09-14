CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Adams to Star in The Glass Menagerie in London

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams will make her West End debut in a revival of Tennessee Williams' memory play The Glass Menagerie, according to The Guardian. Adams will play St. Louis matriarch Amanda Wingfield in the production, directed by Jeremy Herrin. It will begin performances at London's Duke of York’s Theatre in London on May 23, 2022.

Amy Adams teases singing and dancing in Disenchanted

Amy Adams has teased more "singing and dancing" in 'Disenchanted'. The 47-year-old actress will reprise the part of Giselle in Disney's long-awaited sequel to the 2007 film 'Enchanted' and has given fans a hint of what they can expect from the new movie. She told 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy...
Destination Star Trek London Announces Andrew Robinson, Alice Krige, and More

Destination Star Trek has added some great additions to the lineup for this year's convention, taking place at ExCeL London from November 12-14, 2021. The ever-popular Andrew Robinson (Garak) will be beaming down to the event, along with the original Borg Queen, Alice Krige, to share stories of their time in the Star Trek Universe.
Odds & Ends: First Look at Uzo Aduba in Clyde's & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Get a First Look at Uzo Aduba in Clyde's on Broadway. Here's a first look at Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as the title character in Lynn Nottage's new Broadway play Clyde's. As previously announced, Aduba will star alongside Ron Cephas Jones, Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Edmund Donovan. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop. They are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Clyde's is scheduled to play at the Hayes Theatre beginning on November 3 ahead of an opening night on November 22.
See Ana Villafañe, Bianca Marroquín & the Cast of Chicago Bring Razzle Dazzle Back to Broadway

Whoopee! Chicago, the long-running musical, returned to Broadway's Ambassador Theatre on September 14. Starring Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart and Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, the production also features Tony winners Lillias White as as Matron "Mama" Morton and Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn. Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse. Go inside the razzle dazzle return by checking out the photos below!
Jeremy Herrin
Tennessee Williams
Amy Adams
The Inheritance Scribe Matthew López to Write Remake of The Bodyguard

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance, is set to write a remake of the Whitney Houston film The Bodyguard for Warner Bros., according to Variety. The new movie, inspired by the 1992 romantic drama, will be produced by Lawrence Kasdan, the writer-producer of the original, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback.
Watch Hadestown Stars Offer Up an Electrifying Performance of 'Way Down Hadestown'

Times Square went to hell on September 17 as the cast of Hadestown offered a rousing performance of "Way Down Hadestown" on Good Morning America. The Tony-winning musical, which returned to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on September 2, stars Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Reeve Carney as Orpheus. Tom Hewitt is taking on the role of Hades until original Broadway cast member Patrick Page returns on November 2. Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Mariand Torres play the Fates and the chorus of Workers include Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders and Kim Steele. Watch the lively performance below!
Newcomer Kyla Stone to Lead the National Tour of Anastasia

Kyla Stone is set to lead the national tour of Anastasia beginning on October 19, when the show plays the Palace Theatre in Connecticut before heading out on a 40-city tour. Stone will be the first Black actress to play the role of Anya in any production worldwide. “We are...
Amy Adams Speaks about Dancing in Her 40s for Upcoming Film ‘Disenchanted’

Renowned actress Amy Adams spoke about her upcoming film “Disenchanted” in a recent interview. For the film, she spoke about her 40-year-old dancing. Check out her updates. Amy Adams cemented her name in Hollywood after playing the iconic role of Princess Giselle in the 2007 musical-drama movie, “Enchanted.” She starred...
Enchanted Sequel: Amy Adams Updates Disney's Disenchanted With "Baddie" Maya Rudolph

Amy Adams is anything but Disenchanted with the sequel to 2007's Enchanted, where it's Maya Rudolph taking over from Susan Sarandon's evil queen as a wicked new villain. The sequel, set for a 2022 release on Disney+, reunites Adams with Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, with newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino replacing Rachel Covey as a 15-years-older Morgan Philip. Updating the long-awaited follow-up fairy tale during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adams said fans of the original live-action movie can expect "a lot more" singing and dancing when Disenchanted reveals what happened after happily ever after.
Yas, Queens! Watch the Stars of Broadway's Six Sing 'Ex-Wives'

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon got a royal visit on September 16 when the queens of Broadway’s Six performed “Ex-Wives." Six stars Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Broadway.com vlogger Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The sextet made audiences lose their heads as they belted out the opening number of the musical, which offers a pop concert spectacle about the wives of England’s King Henry VIII. Co-written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, Six returns to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 17 and officially opens on October 3.
See Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer and More in the Trailer for the The Humans Movie

Get ready for an unsettling Thanksgiving with the trailer for the film version of Stephen Karam's 2016 Tony-winning play The Humans. Written and directed by Karam, the A24 film, which just triumphed at the Toronto International Film Festival, will be released in theaters and on Showtime on November 24, just in time for the holiday it depicts. In The Humans, Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare. The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together. The cast features upcoming Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein, Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins, Tony nominee Amy Schumer, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun, Oscar nominee June Squibb and Jayne Houdyshell, reprising her Tony-winning performance. Watch the trailer below!
Amy Adams Teases Enchanted 2’s ‘Humbling’ Musical Numbers, Now Give Her A Duet With Idina Menzel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While Disney has regularly been adapting animated blockbusters in live-action, the House of Mouse told a wholly original hybrid story with 2007’s Enchanted. Over a decade later a sequel is finally coming, titled Disenchanted. Amy Adams recently teased the movie’s ‘humbling’ musical numbers, hopefully including a duet with Idina Menzel.
Amy Adams teases what to expect from the Enchanted sequel

Disenchanted – the sequel to 2007's Enchanted – has been a long time coming, and leading lady Amy Adams has been teasing what fans can expect from the new movie. By the sounds of it, Disney musical lovers are going to be thrilled with what Amy has revealed: there will be lots more singing and dancing.
Uncovering Curiosities: Adam Rifkin’s THE LAST MOVIE STAR

Hollywood great, Burt Reynolds embraces the twilight of his career with The Last Movie Star. Adam Rifkin’s poignant comedy sees the ageing movie star play an ageing movie star who ends up in a career retrospective that isn’t quite what he expected. The Last Movie Star (previously known by the...
VAPA presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’ at Spyker Theatre Thursday-Sunday

ULM students rehearse for “The Glass Menagerie,” which will be presented Sept. 23-26 at Spyker Theatre. Cast members are, standing, from left, Cherie Mialaret, Abigail Hawthorn and Callan Saldutto; and seated, clockwise from center, Abigail McClung, Kade Matkins, Gabe Wright, and Rebekah Johnson. VAPA Photo. 'The Glass Menagerie' is first...
Cast Announced for Revival of Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Off-Broadway

Anna Deavere Smith (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) An ensemble cast is now set for the Signature Theatre production of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. The 1993 piece was originally performed as a solo show by Smith, it will now feature five actors: Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart. The revival, directed by Taibi Magar, will begin previews at the Pershing Square Signature Center on October 12 and open on November 1 for a limited run through November 14.
Amy Adams Does The Walker Hayes ‘Fancy Like’ TikTok Dance

Country goes Hollywood. During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers, movie star Amy Adams demonstrated her Fancy Like skills. She said she actually had never heard of it til she saw it on an Applebee’s commercial. I have a confession to make, I am so uncoordinated that even though the dance is relatively simple I just can’t quite put it together.
Watch Wicked Stars Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason Sing 'Popular' and 'The Wizard and I'

In the week Broadway rejoicified with the return of Wicked to the Gershwin Theatre, stars Lindsay Pearce and Ginna Claire Mason sang two songs from the hit musical on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 17. Watch Mason’s Glinda offer lessons in how to flirt and flounce with “Popular” while Pearce commands the stage as Elphaba with “The Wizard and I.” The two stars are joined in the show by Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Riley Costello as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond and Kathy Fitzgerald, who plays Madame Morrible through September 26. After that Alexandra Billings, who played the role at the time of the Broadway shutdown, returns. Watch the video below and you’ll be so happy, you could melt!
