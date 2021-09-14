ARK Internet ETF Could Make Room for Bitcoin ETFs

Investors should consider the benefits of the buffered outcome exchange traded fund strategies that are designed to perform across a wide range of market scenarios. In the recent webcast, Buffered Outcome ETFs: Beyond One-Size-Fits-All Risk Mitigation, Stephen Blumenthal, executive chairman and chief investment officer at CMG Capital Management Group, warned that investors face increasing risks in today’s markets, which are trading at historically elevated valuations. For example, over the past 57.5 years, the S&P 500’s median price-to-earnings ratio was 17.3, whereas the P/E was at 29.7 as of the end of August. He noted that when markets are trading at their bottom quintile, there is less risk and more reward. However, when in the upper or most expensive quintile, it is best to focus on risk management, and this is where we are today.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO