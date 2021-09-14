5 Digital capabilities to optimize customer relationships & drive loyalty sales

Almost every aspect of our engagement with customers has changed, and we’re not going back. It’s no longer the norm to leave our families and hop on a plane to engage with customers in person. Companies are cutting back on business travel “to slash costs and protect the environment,” and new tools at Slack are helping people work wherever and whenever it works best for them. This past year we’ve proven that with the right digital-HQ we can be even more productive and innovative while better serving our customers and closing deals.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO