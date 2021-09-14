Heinicke gives Washington better chance

Taylor Heinicke received big praise from his Washington teammates after leading the team to a 30-29 victory Thursday night against the New York Giants. Heinicke said after the game he felt like he did enough to earn the starting job for the rest of the season, even when Ryan Fitzpatrick does come back from a hip injury. He was 34-for-46 with 336 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He had a key touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones in the fourth quarter.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO