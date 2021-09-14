CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinicke gives Washington better chance

By Rick Snider
Washington’s season isn’t over with Taylor Heinicke. Instead, it’s just beginning. Rick Snider on why the WFT finally has the right quarterback starting under center.

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Fox News

Taylor Heinicke's Washington teammates heap praise on quarterback

Taylor Heinicke received big praise from his Washington teammates after leading the team to a 30-29 victory Thursday night against the New York Giants. Heinicke said after the game he felt like he did enough to earn the starting job for the rest of the season, even when Ryan Fitzpatrick does come back from a hip injury. He was 34-for-46 with 336 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He had a key touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones in the fourth quarter.
NFL
NBC Sports

Heinicke, Hopkins combine to give WFT win as time expires

LANDOVER, Md. — Through two games, the Washington Football Team have a lot of issues. Fortunately, thanks to a necessary — if a bit uninspiring, sometimes straight-up unpleasant and, at the end, absurdly wild — Thursday night win over the Giants, they don’t have an 0-2 record, which was their primary objective in Week 2.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Taylor Heinicke, Washington's new QB starter, brings a boost of improvisation and energy

LANDOVER, Md. - Late in the third quarter, as the Washington Football Team cruised downfield, FedEx Field became a portal to the past. Here was quarterback Taylor Heinicke, again replacing an injured veteran, again sparking a struggling unit, again pushing to complete a comeback - just as he had eight months ago in a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
FanSided

WFT: Ryan Fitzpatrick could fall victim to another younger, better QB in Taylor Heinicke

With Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to be out eight weeks, it’s possible he may not get his starting spot back. Ryan Fitzpatrick was excited to have another opportunity to start when he opened the season as the number one quarterback for the Washington Football Team. That excitement was quickly dimmed when Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Week 1 that is expected to sideline him for eight weeks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Marty Schottenheimer
Washington Times

Heinicke, Fitzpatrick and Washington’s next quarterback dilemma

Basking in the glow of a dramatic 30-29 win over the New York Giants on Thursday, Taylor Heinicke was asked by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin if — after that performance — he thought he deserved to be Washington’s starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Heinicke, filling in...
NFL
Frederick News-Post

Column: Heinicke might've saved the Washington Football Team's season

For the next 10 days, at least, he is the franchise quarterback. Work on Taylor Heinicke’s long-term contract extension could begin over the long weekend. The season is saved after it was lost, and this undrafted math student from Old Dominion did the saving. That it took utter ineptitude from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Los Angeles Chargers
106.7 The Fan

Who messed with the WFT defense?

The Washington Football Team flips its offseason script, scoring at will on offense with the defense coming up well short of expectations for a second straight week. Ron Rivera needs to get this mess cleaned up, STAT!
NFL
NBC Washington

Washington Tried Everything at QB But Might Have Found One in Taylor Heinicke

WFT tried everything at QB but might have one in Heinicke originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Think of a way to acquire a franchise quarterback and Washington already tried it. Go all in on a blockbuster draft trade? They tried that with Robert Griffin III. It didn’t work. Be...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants prepare for 'gunslinger' Taylor Heinicke in his first start for Washington

James Bradberry remembers the third-string quarterback from Old Dominion who used to fire the football all over the field while running the scout team offense during practices when he played in Carolina in 2018. "He was a gunslinger," Bradberry said. "Willing to take chances, trusting his receivers… He came in...
NFL
WAVY News 10

Taylor Heinicke leads Washington to last second win over the Giants

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dustin Hopkins made a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down — after a penalty negated his miss seconds earlier — and Washington beat the New York Giants 30-29 on Thursday night. Hopkins missed his first attempt to win the game, but he was given a...
NFL
