Fauci: Vaccines should be required for air travel

By Mark Menard
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 7 days ago

Should airplane passengers be placed under a sweeping vaccination mandate? Dr. Anthony Fauci believes they should. “I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
fox40jackson.com

Fauci flip-flop on vaccine mandate hammered in new RNC ad

FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee (RNC) is releasing a new video hammering President Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci for his flip-flops on vaccine mandates. The ad, first obtained by Fox News, features several clips highlighting Fauci’s previous statements casting doubt on federal coronavirus vaccine mandates. “There’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Until Today, Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, and Rochelle Walensky Were All Publicly Opposed to Federal COVID Vaccine Mandates

Right up until the moment that he declared all large private employers in the country would be forced to require COVID-19 vaccinations, President Joe Biden consistently opposed COVID vaccine mandates. And he was not alone: Speaking in her capacity as an official White House spokesperson, Press Secretary Jen Psaki explicitly stated "that's not the role of the federal government."
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […] The post Republican AGs urge Biden administration to give up on vaccine requirements appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fauci supports vaccinate mandates for air travel and public schools, as he says students have been required to get vaccinated against infectious diseases for 'decades and decades'

Chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has said that he supports vaccine mandates for air travel and public schools. 'I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated,' said Fauci in a promotional video for the Skimm This podcast, which will air on Thursday.
TRAVEL
AFP

US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers

The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all air passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing. The unprecedented restrictions had kept relatives, friends and business travelers around the world separated for many months as the pandemic grinds on. Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new "consistent approach" would take effect "early November." The easing of travel restrictions, imposed by Donald Trump 18 months ago as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.
TRAVEL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
