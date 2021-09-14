CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Fairphone 4 specs, renders, and retail prices revealed in multiple leaks

By Jed John Ikoba
gizmochina.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe yet-to-be-released Fairphone 4 smartphone has been the subject of several leaks, some of which are very credible. The leaks also include some seemingly compelling renders of the smartphone. These images indicate that the Fairphone 4 will supersede its predecessors in terms of its innovative features and overall performance. The rumored starting price of 600 Euros (about $708) for the Fairphone 4 also shows that it is on the mid-level of the spectrum.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro details emerge as official marketing renders leak

Xiaomi has confirmed that at least the 11T Pro will support Hyper Charge technology, delivering up to 120 W charging. Xiaomi 11T assets have also leaked, pointing to IPS displays, a 108 MP camera and perhaps even a 3.5 mm headphone jack for the 11T series. Alex Alderson,. Android Chinese...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Internal Storage#Fairphone 4
gizmochina.com

OPPO A11s renders emerge to reveal design, color variants

OPPO is reportedly working on a new A-series smartphone called the OPPO A11s. Today, reputed Evan Blass shared the renders of the A11s to showcase its design and color variants. The OPPO A11s’ leaked renders show that it features a punch-hole display. An earpiece is lodged in the top bezel...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Apple iPhone 14 renders leaked ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple yesterday sent out press invitations for a product launch event on September 14th. Apple is expecting to announce iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, next-generation iPad Mini and some Apple M1X-based Macbook laptops at this event. Today, Front Page Tech revealed the unofficial renders of the upcoming iPhone 14. To make it clear, this is not the iPhone which will be revealed next week, this leaked iPhone 14 is expected in 2022 from Apple.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE pricing, specifications, renders leaked before launch

Leaked information that appeared yesterday revealed Xiaomi will be soon launching the Mi 11 Lite 5G NE this month in India and some other markets. It is believed that the ‘NE’ letters in its moniker stand for New Edition. A fresh leak by tipster Snoopy has revealed all the major specifications of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G design revealed via renders

The Galaxy M52 5G will be the next major Galaxy M series smartphone from Samsung for India. The entire specifications of this handset leaked last month. Today, the device’s press renders reveal its design as well as color options. The renders of Galaxy M52 5G come from reliable leaker Ishan...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
technave.com

Apple iPhone 13 mini Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Apple iPhone 13 mini is powered by a Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) CPU processor with 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 256GB 4GB RAM, NVMe. The device also has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (1080 x 2340 pixels, 476 ppi) display. It has a Dual: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Ion 2227 mAh, non-removable battery at 7.4mm device thickness and weight 135g, running on OS 15.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

OnePlus Buds Z2 renders leak, launch tipped for October

The OnePlus Buds Z are the brand’s entry-level truly wireless earphones. These earbuds were unveiled alongside the OnePlus 8T in October 2020. As we are approaching their launch anniversary, details about their successor called OnePlus Buds Z2 have emerged. Popular leaker @OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer has partnered with 91Mobiles to...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

iPhone 13 release date, price, specs, news and leaks

The iPhone 13 is almost here, as the next Apple event is confirmed for 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST on September 14 (that's 1am ACT September 15 in Australia), so it's just a matter of hours away. We fully expect to see the iPhone 13 range there, and you can read about it first with our Apple event live blog.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Redmi 10’s specs and price for Europe revealed

The Redmi 10 was first launched in Malaysia last month. Now it seems it will soon make its way to Europe as a leak as revealed the specifications and pricing details for the budget mid-range device heading to the region. According to Roland Quandt of Winfuture.de, the Redmi 10 will...
NFL
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Nokia G50 specs leaked ahead of launch, still with 5G

This month of September started with us mentioning the Nokia G50 would be coming as an affordable 5G smartphone. The phone is almost ready as Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shares the specs and features of the upcoming phone. The Nokia G50 comes with a decent 6.82-inch with IPS screen with 1640 x 720 pixel resolution. There is a side fingerprint reader, microSD card slot, dual SIM support, 4GB RAM, and 128GB onbaord storage. It runs on Snapdragon 480 5G mobile processor.
NFL
talkandroid.com

Check out the leaked specs and renders of the upcoming Nokia G50 5G

Back with a rather familiar design is HMD Global whose upcoming Nokia G50 5G has been laid bare by a serial leaker with renders, specifications, and pricing on show. Packing in a big 6.82-inch HD+ display, the Nokia G50 5G offers a modest hardware list for around the €260 (~$306) mark that one might expect better, although HMD Global is promising two years of OS updates and three years of security patches for the device.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

iPhone 13 case renders leak confirm smaller notch and more

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will officially reveal its next iPhone line-up during the California Streaming online event later today. However, one case manufacturer has reportedly gone early with its designs. A whole wad of case renders have appeared online which include images of the iPhone 13 (or whatever it ends up...
CELL PHONES
dronedj.com

Latest GoPro Hero 10 leak reveals price, more details ahead of launch

The next version of GoPro’s iconic action camera, the Hero 10 Black, is tipped to launch this week. Ahead of the launch, new leaks have emerged, giving details on everything – from the improvements in the new front screen to the expected price of the product. We already know that...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Galaxy S22 camera specs leak, sales predictions cautiously optimistic

The Galaxy S22 has been going around the rumor mill for quite some time, and the impressions seem to be a bit mixed. Aside from the Exynos 2200 processor expected to be available in a select few markets only, not much about the upcoming Samsung flagships sound incredibly exciting. The latest word on the phones’ cameras seems to emphasize that point by showing how it’s pretty much the same deal as the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, albeit with some small differences.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy