Fairphone 4 specs, renders, and retail prices revealed in multiple leaks
The yet-to-be-released Fairphone 4 smartphone has been the subject of several leaks, some of which are very credible. The leaks also include some seemingly compelling renders of the smartphone. These images indicate that the Fairphone 4 will supersede its predecessors in terms of its innovative features and overall performance. The rumored starting price of 600 Euros (about $708) for the Fairphone 4 also shows that it is on the mid-level of the spectrum.www.gizmochina.com
Comments / 0