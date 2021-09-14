Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet this week; local discussion scheduled
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is set to discuss commercial crabbing regulations and other topics at their September 17 meeting. The commission is scheduled to hear briefings at its Sep. 17 virtual meeting regarding coastal commercial Dungeness crab regulation changes, proposed amendments on rules for importing dead non-resident wildlife, and statewide industrial solar development.www.kxro.com
