Iowa State

Widow: Unvaccinated to blame for vaccinated Iowa man’s death

By associatedpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT AYR, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman whose husband died from a breakthrough COVID-19 infection is blaming Americans who refuse to mask or get vaccinated. The Des Moines Register reports that Ardith Keplinger said “that kind of attitude” killed Gary Keplinger. The Mount Ayr man was 77 when he died Aug. 11. The family held a small graveside service for him on Sept. 5, at a cemetery next to the farm where he grew up north of town. His widow said he had a rare autoimmune condition called myasthenia gravis that may have made him particularly susceptible to complications from the coronavirus.

