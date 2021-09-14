CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Californians head to the polls in recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom

CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecall proponents are trying to unseat Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom over his handling of the pandemic. CBS Los Angeles reporter Anthony Pura joins CBSN AM to discuss the Tuesday vote.

www.cbsnews.com

KMJ

Recall Election 2021 – Gavin Newsom Beats Recall

UPDATE: California voters reject effort to remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office in recall election. #AP race call at 8:46 p.m. Conservative radio host Larry Elder is ahead of all other GOP candidates with 1,402,365 41.48% at 8:26 p.m. Voters are being asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled,...
Gavin Newsom
