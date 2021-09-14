CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two suspects steal commercial exercise bike, police look for information

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for information after two suspects reportedly stole a large exercise bicycle overnight into Saturday morning. The theft happened on Sept. 11 at roughly 1 a.m. The two suspects, seen in the security photo, reportedly stole the recumbent exercise bike from the area of Hamilton Plaza on West Hamilton Avenue where East Coast Health & Fitness and Beer Belly’s Beverage are located along with other businesses.

