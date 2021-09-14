Why it’s important for brands to attract the world’s premier players — before they turn pro

The significance, or lack thereof, of Ryder Cup captains is one of golf’s great debates. Heck, entire books have been written on the topic. (If you’re keen, we point you to The Captain Myth: The Ryder Cup and Sport’s Great Leadership Delusion, by Richard Gillis.) No one can argue that the captains and their lieutenants don’t lack for duties — they pick players and shirt styles, set pairings and menus — but less clear is what actual impact they have on the result of the matches.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO