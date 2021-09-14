CWA is charging Activision Blizzard with violating labor laws

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday that it was continuing to work with regulators to address and resolve workplace complaints as it cooperates with a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into disclosures on employment matters. The videogame maker, known for its "Call of Duty," Candy Crush" and "World of Warcraft" game franchises, said it has made a number of workplace changes, including "exiting" a number of employees and expanding compliance resources. "While we continue to work in good faith with regulators to address and resolve past workplace issues, we also continue to move ahead with our own initiatives to ensure that we are the very best place to work," said Chief Executive Bobby Kotick. "We remain committed to addressing all workplace issues in a forthright and prompt manner." The stock, which rose 1.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, as tumbled 17.0% over the past three months to close Monday at a 10-month low. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO