CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

A Single Mother Fights for a Better Life in New Trailer for ‘Maid’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztaC4_0bvjhpr000

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series, Maid , which is set to premiere on October 1st.

The new series is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive . It stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a single mother who winds up unhoused with her daughter, Maddy, after leaving an abusive relationship.

The trailer finds Alex struggling to get back on her feet and eventually finding some work cleaning houses — a job that both puts her in proximity to wealth and demands she deal with incredibly revolting messes. Amid all this, Alex finds herself contending with her ex, Sean (Nick Robinson), with tensions rising to a fraught custody battle over Maddy.

Along with Qualley and Robinson, Maid ’s ensemble cast boasts Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, and Andie MacDowell. The show runner is Molly Smith Metzler, who previously worked on shows like Shameless and Orange Is the New Black .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Emmys 2021: 10 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

If you ever wondered what an awards show in purgatory might look like, the 73rd Primetime Emmys Awards just granted your wish. You could blame it on the times: In 2020, we were collectively starved for connection — any connection — and television provided a decent simulacrum, bringing people and their stories into our homes when we were at our most isolated. This year has seen society emerge from the fog of the worst days of the pandemic, and no one is really sure of what to take away from all of it — least of all the entertainment industry.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Here’s How to Catch Up on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

The Hard-Ons Announce National Tour with Tim Rogers

Having recruited You Am I frontman Tim Rogers as their new vocalist just last month, iconic Sydney punk outfit the Hard-Ons have announced a run of national tour dates in support of their forthcoming album. Unveiling the news of Rogers’ membership in early August, the announcement came following news that...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
Billy Burke
Person
Anika Noni Rose
Person
Andie Macdowell
Person
Margaret Qualley
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Margaret Qualley Rebuilds Her Life After Leaving Her Abusive Ex in “Maid”

Margaret Qualley leaves an abusive relationship and searches for a home in “Maid,” Netflix’s adaptation of Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir. Once an aspiring writer, Alex (Qualley) misses out on college after becoming pregnant, and now she’s dealing with the aftermath of leaving her toxic ex. “I had a home and then we left it,” she explains in a new trailer for the series. She and her young daughter move into a domestic violence shelter, a safe haven where she’s told she “can breathe.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mother#A Better Life
Rolling Stone

Dexter Fights Off Serial Killing Urges in Latest ‘New Blood’ Revival Trailer

One of television’s greatest serial killers goes on the hunt for a murderer in the latest trailer for Dexter: New Blood, a revival that picks up 10 years after the events of the original Showtime series ended. Michael C. Hall reprises the role of Dexter Morgan — or in this case, Jim Lindsay, as he’s calling himself — in the 10-episode revival, which transplants the character from Miami to sleepy Iron Lake, New York. However, his normal life is disturbed and Dexter’s serial killer urges resurface during an investigation into a series of mysterious disappearances and murders in the area. In addition to Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips, the revival will also somehow welcome the return of Jennifer Carpenter, Dexter’s sister who died in the original series; Showtime says the character will appear “in a new iteration,” likely in flashbacks like the one shown in the trailer. John Lithgow’s Dexter villain and also-dead character “the Trinity Killer” will also reportedly appear in New Blood. Dexter: New Blood premieres November 7th on Showtime. The revival’s new cast includes Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Katy Sullivan and Jack Alcott, who plays Dester’s estranged teenage son Harrison.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

MAID (2021) TV Mini-series Trailer 2: Housecleaner Margaret Qualley deals with a Custody Battle & The Threat of Homelessness

Netflix has released the second TV mini-series trailer for Maid (2021) TV mini-series teaser trailer. View here the first Maid trailer. Maid stars Margaret Qualley, Billy Burke, Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Rylea Nevaeh Whittet, BJ Harrison, Erin Karpluk, Toby Levins, Alessandro Juliani, Hilaria Larriva, and Mozhan Marno.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Another Life” S2 Gets A Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for the second season of its sci-fi drama “Another Life” starring Katee Sackhoff. The series will return to launch on the streamer on October 14th. The new season begins as Commander Niko Breckinridge (Sackhoff) watches The Achaia destroy an entire planet, a dire harbinger...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
editorials24.com

The Single Life Tell All

90 Day: The Single Life star Brittany Banks is finally speaking out about her absence from the Tell All which aired months ago. Brittany was a cast member on the first installment of the Discovery+ show — which featured singles from several of the 90 Day Fiance franchises as they maneuvered the dating world.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

ABC Debuts ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Crossover Trailer (TV News Roundup)

ABC released a trailer for the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover event that marks season premieres for both shows on Sept. 30. In the “Station 19” Season 5 at 8 p.m., the annual Phoenix Festival will cause problems to be solved by the teams of Station 19 and the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, all while Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) must work on their marriage, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) comes to terms with his feelings for Vic (Barrett Doss) and Travis (Jay Hayden) revisits an old lover. In the “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 18 premiere, doctors treat a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tom Hopper And Kat Graham To Star in Netflix’s ‘Love In The Villa’

The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper and Kat Graham are set to star in Netflix’s Love in the Villa. Mark Steven Johnson will write and direct, with Margret Huddleston and Stephanie Slack producing through their Off Camera Entertainment banner. Johnson will also produce. The film follows a young woman who takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical (and very good-looking) British man. Production will start this month in Verona and the film will premiere globally on the streamer in...
MOVIES
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
nintendoeverything.com

The Good Life launches in October, new trailer

The Good Life, a life sim RPG adventure game from Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka Suehiro, finally has a release date. Publisher Playism and developer White Owls announced that the title is due out for Switch on October 15. Here’s an overview of the story:. Naomi Hayward finds herself far from...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy