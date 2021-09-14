A Single Mother Fights for a Better Life in New Trailer for ‘Maid’

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series, Maid , which is set to premiere on October 1st.

The new series is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive . It stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a single mother who winds up unhoused with her daughter, Maddy, after leaving an abusive relationship.

The trailer finds Alex struggling to get back on her feet and eventually finding some work cleaning houses — a job that both puts her in proximity to wealth and demands she deal with incredibly revolting messes. Amid all this, Alex finds herself contending with her ex, Sean (Nick Robinson), with tensions rising to a fraught custody battle over Maddy.

Along with Qualley and Robinson, Maid ’s ensemble cast boasts Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar, Billy Burke, and Andie MacDowell. The show runner is Molly Smith Metzler, who previously worked on shows like Shameless and Orange Is the New Black .