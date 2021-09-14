Captrust leads group launching small-plan service
Retirement giant Captrust Financial Advisors has launched a turnkey program for small retirement plans in conjunction with T. Rowe Price and National Benefit Services. Called Direct Fiduciary, the program outsources administrative and investment fiduciary responsibilities, with Captrust providing Section 3(38) investment management services, as well as participant investment advice; NBS acting as the third-party administrator, Section 3(16) plan administrator and primary contact for employers; and T. Rowe Price serving as record keeper and day-to-day contact for plan participants.www.investmentnews.com
