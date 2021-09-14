CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briana Nicole Henry Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

By Chris Eades
soapsindepth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans suspected as much but now it has been confirmed by the actress herself that Briana Nicole Henry is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. “I suppose it is that time, isn’t it,” she shared on Instagram. “As I celebrated my third year of being on GH yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford air. People kept asking me how it felt to have ended my time on the show and it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues, but friends.”

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 28

Jannie Guest
7d ago

I hate Jordon is leaving general hospital she's a very good actor and a Beautiful young woman I wanted to see her and her tv husband find their way back to each other I wish she wouldn't leave

Reply
5
Susan Jackson
7d ago

how the he'll is the police commissioner leaving before all he'll breaks loose at Jason and Carly's wedding...bad timing.🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
6
Mary Flores
7d ago

Wishing u the best what w happen once u leave w they say you passed i. really dont ustand w you had to leave good luck!!!

Reply
6
