NFL

Early ManningCast Success Opens Up New World of Possibilities in Sports Broadcasting

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
 7 days ago

The first-ever ManningCast debuted last night. Peyton and Eli Manning hung out on ESPN2 and chatted about the game in front of them for four quarters and overtime. Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, and Russell Wilson all made appearances too. It was a bit of a bumpy start, but once the Manning brothers settled in and all technical missteps were dealt with, the broadcast was fun.

