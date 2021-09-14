CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Billionaire Marc Lore Is Planning a $500 Billion “City of the Future”

By Dan Aver y
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While other billionaires are jockeying to get into space, Marc Lore has his eyes on planet Earth: The former Walmart exec has announced plans to create a new utopian city in the American desert, featuring self-driving cars and energy-efficient skyscrapers. Telosa—named after the Greek word telos, meaning “higher purpose”—comes with...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 66

Irish!
7d ago

Take the DemonRats, Libtard snowflake Biden lovers with you to your "new city" .

Reply(14)
27
Dave Reed
5d ago

You're dreaming, mankind cannot be tamed, alpha personalities will always lead to violence and death. No matter what or who tries to change that. humans are deadly to each other

Reply(1)
2
