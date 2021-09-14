CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Week 1 snap counts: Justin Fields plays 5 snaps, Trevis Gipson gets 7 on defense

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMHGn_0bvjhIAN00

The Chicago Bears dropped their season opener 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams, where left the team faced with some concerns heading into Week 2.

Looking at the snap counts from Sunday’s loss, there were some surprises by the usage of some players. But, for the most part, it was what we expected heading into the season.

Before we put an exclamation point on Week 1, here’s a breakdown of the Bears’ snap counts against the Rams.

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxpQJ_0bvjhIAN00
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGkL7_0bvjhIAN00

Quarterback Justin Fields made his Bears debut against the Rams, where the rookie played in five snaps in a small package of plays. Fields completed 2-of-2 passes for 10 yards and added a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Matt Nagy noted Fields could’ve seen more if Chicago didn’t fall behind in the game.

David Montgomery led running backs with 59% of reps with Damien Williams seeing the field 43% of the time on offense. Meanwhile, rookie Khalil Herbert played just 1 rep on offense and was relegated mostly to special teams.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney played all 69 reps on offense, which was the most of any Bears skill player, leading No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson, who played in 91% of snaps. While Marquise Goodwin is listed as the No. 3 receiver, it was Damiere Byrd who saw the third-most reps by a receiver with 36.

Tight end Cole Kmet saw 74% of reps with 51, which was the third-most of Bears skill players behind Mooney and Robinson. Jimmy Graham played just 14 reps for Chicago, which was just 5 more than Jesse James.

The offensive line saw a shakeup at left tackle with Jason Peters playing in 32 offensive snaps before exiting with a quad injury in the second quarter. Rookie Larry Borom played just 15 snaps before suffering an ankle injury, which led to Elijah Wilkinson getting 22 snaps at left tackle.

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubBpj_0bvjhIAN00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqoxC_0bvjhIAN00

Rookie Khyiris Tonga, who was expected to get a good chunk of reps in place of Eddie Goldman, played just 13 snaps. Bilal Nichols, who saw 37 snaps, had a good portion of reps at nose tackle. Damion Square, who was elevated to the active roster with Goldman out, played in 5 snaps.

Khalil Mack led Bears edge rushers playing in 85% of defensive snaps. Robert Quinn saw the field for 63% of snaps. Jeremiah Attaochu played in 20 snaps in relief. But it was a shock to see Trevis Gipson get just 7 snaps.

The Bears rode with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor the entire game, as each played every defensive snap, as was the case with safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson. Marqui Christian played 75% of snaps in the slot.

Special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLGYK_0bvjhIAN00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSS4u_0bvjhIAN00

Khalil Herbert played 12 snaps on special teams, where he returned 4 kickoffs for 106 yards. Pat O’Donnell punted one time for 36 yards.

Xavier Crawford led everyone on special teams playing 90% of snaps. Deon Bush played primarily on special teams, accruing 17 special teams reps.

Caleb Johnson and Josh Woods, who was activated from the practice squad, each played 60% of special teams reps.

These are snap counts for players who played only special teams.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

