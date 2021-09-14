CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Event Live Blog + News Hub: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article9to5Mac’s iPhone 13 coverage is brought to you by iMazing: Get the Swiss Army Knife of iOS device management 30% off now. Today marks the day that Apple will officially unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more. Apple’s “California streaming” event will officially kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Head below for full details on today’s Apple event, including links to our detailed coverage, the latest iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 news, and more.

9to5mac.com

