Apple Event Live Blog + News Hub: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more

Apple is about to launch a host of new products in another of its live streamed virtual events.Official hints about what might be about to launch are hard to find: the invitation only included a natural vista and the phrase “California Streaming”.But rumours suggest that the company is preparing to launch the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods. Full details of what is expected in that new iPhone can be found here.It has long been rumoured to be preparing updates to the iPad and Mac lines, too, but they may be held until another event next month.The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be available to stream online – as well as covered, as it happens, below.

