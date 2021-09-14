CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIP taps Phoenix sports radio veteran to replace Spike Eskin as brand manager

By Jeff Blumenthal
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 7 days ago
He will take the reins on Oct. 4, overseeing content strategy, talent, operations and branding for the sports talk radio station.

