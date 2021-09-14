CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Matches' Massive Sale Section Is Full of Style Staples and Fashion Flexes

By Jonathan Evans
Esquire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't been keeping an almost-obsessive eye on the sale section over at Matches, don't worry; I have. The British retailer has marked down an impressive array of styles, ranging from the "closet staple" variety to the "damn, I just want to stunt in that" end of the spectrum. Put another way, you can snag a navy A.P.C. bomber to wear every damn day this fall or a freaked-out Ahluwalia tracksuit, and know that you're getting a damn-good deal on either. Ditto that for collaborative Birkenstocks, boucle sneakers from Stepney Workers Club, and double-pocket overshirts from E.Tautz and Matches' in-house label Raey (plus much more).

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
hourdetroit.com

Metro Detroit Fashion Influencers to Follow for Style Inspiration

When looking for style inspiration, the influencer has become the new go-to. These metro Detroit fashion influencers showcase all different styles on their Instagram pages, from girly and eclectic to edgy and retro. Consider turning to them as you plan your next look. Erin Joris (@authenticallyair) With a passion for...
APPAREL
FOX2now.com

May’s Place has fashion forward vintage for sustainable style

ST. LOUIS – Former retail industry pro Katie May and tattooer Andy May’s combined love for sourcing all things vintage, along with Andy’s family history as antique auctioneers, inspired the couple to open a shop for their peers. While vintage is their first love, they wanted to give a fresh...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Refinery29

Free People Is A Goldmine For Western-Style Fall Fashion

After cottagecore fashion took off, we spent spring through summer engulfed in a cloud of loose prairie dresses — and, now, everything from mid-calf boots to cow prints are hot on this season's style trail. The Western trend is rolling into fall with a full-force howdy, and our eyes are on one fashion retailer, in particular, that's doing it right. After surveying Free People's fresh boho-inspired offerings, we found a goldmine of flared denim, fringey outerwear, wide-brim hats, and, of course, classic cowboy boots.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#British#Navy#A P C#Stepney Workers Club
dbknews.com

Mask fashion: Stay safe in style

When the University of Maryland announced masks would be required in classes, students had a myriad of reactions. While there were many students who were annoyed at the idea of wearing a mask, there were other students who had the important thought of “how am I going to make my mask match my outfit?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

12 Fashion Staples to Grab Now That Summer Is Ending

We're obsessed with the rolled edges on this relaxed, cozy sweater. It's perfect for layering for fall and we can't wait to never take it off. These fluffy slippers are incredibly cozy thanks to the shearling lining. The open toed sandal design makes them easy to slide on and off and allows for optimal breathability to avoid overheating.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

4 Style Tenets This Fashion "Muse" Swears By

Self-expression has always been important to Larsen Thompson. Spending her childhood in and out of dance classes — she first rose to prominence when a video of her teenage self dancing to a pop anthem went viral — the actress and Global Pandora Muse found herself drawn to anything creative from a young age.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The 12 Best Work Shoes for Men to Suit Any Environment

Shoes you wear to work are some of the most important items of clothing you’ll ever buy. This goes for work of all types, too. People who stand on their feet all day — restaurant workers, teachers, nurses — need the most comfortable shoes that continue supporting them as the day wears on. People who work in areas with heavy machinery or any kind of potential danger need work boots with a steel toe and a hefty grip, as well as supportive insoles. And people with office jobs, including the work-from-home ones, also need shoes that give them just the...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
HelloBeautiful

NYFW Street Style: The Best And Baddest Looks At The Bomb Fashion Show

The looks were giving. The runway was everything. And the intimate conversations said what needed to be said. Hosted by celebrity media personality Bevy Smith and founder, Claire Sulmers, Fashion Bomb Daily (FBD) held ‘The Bomb Fashion Show,’ its first-ever New York Fashion Week runway show and event on Saturday, September 11.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mental_Floss

Get This Fashionable Retro Toaster on Sale for $40

When conjuring up images of your dream kitchen, a retro-inspired toaster could be the perfect pop of color you need to break up the monotony of your countertop. Though Smeg is probably the most popular brand out there for kitchen appliances with a vintage flair, those toasters could run you somewhere around $260. If that's not within your budget, you can still get the perfect retro accent for your kitchen without breaking the bank with this retro toaster from Keenstone, which is currently on sale for $40 on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Esquire

The Best Sweatpants You Can Score for a Steal on Amazon

In the great kingdom of pants, claims to the throne are constant. For some time, skinny jeans held absolute power, only to be usurped by wide-leg wool trousers. Then the pandemic happened, and every other style had to bow down to the clear ruler of the land: sweatpants. In every fashion category, anything that was cozy and no-fuss was king. Mandates to quarantine made sure of that. But now that the world, by and large, has opened again, sweatpants are still holding fast to their dominion.
APPAREL
Esquire

A Velour Sweatshirt for Foodies, Retro Watches, and More of This Week's Coolest Menswear Releases

We are taking a trip back to the future with this week’s menswear releases. Let’s begin from the bottom up with Vans. The footwear label has two collabs: The first with A$AP Rocky on a refresh of the classic Slip-On sneaker, which debuted in 1977, and the second with Noah on an update of the Authentic. And Converse has offered up the Weapon CX, kicks that feature the return of the Y-Bar and Star Chevron branding from the ’80s.
NFL
coolhunting.com

The Series NY Combines “Granny” Style, Contemporary Fashion + Pre-Existing Fabrics

Ella Wiznia hasn’t bought fast fashion in seven years. Although she went to school at New York University for urban design and architecture, Winzia—the founder and designer at The Series NY—developed a passion for vintage and pre-existing fabrics during her recovery from an eating disorder. “While I was in college, during my recovery, I was learning the physical, mental and psychological symptoms of an eating disorder,” she says. “One thing was showing certain signs of what a body looks like when not fed and, or, abused in these different ways that you can see basically through eating disorders.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Esquire

The 20 Best Tailgate Supplies You Need This Fall

Whether you are hosting a spirited tailgate party or attending, there are a few must-have items you need for a winning game day this fall. The best tailgate supplies will prepare you for an epic day of grilling, drinking, and chilling. We've found everything you need to cheer your team on from the sidelines. From grill accessories and utensils to an actual folding garbage bag holder and everything in between, here are all of the most essential tailgating supplies you need to stock up on this fall.
SHOPPING
Esquire

The Best Graphic Tees on Amazon Are the Real Deal

Ah, graphic T-shirts. It doesn’t get any more personal than tees that feature a print that instantly telegraphs something about you. They are the epitome of self expression. I, for one, adore ’60s rock music, which is why I cop merch every time I’m at a reunion or farewell concert. Disney memorabilia also takes up a lot of space in my drawers; the House of Mouse is big in my fam. And most know this about me because I wear the shirts proudly and often. Indeed, they have a knack for prompting discussion.
SHOPPING
arklatexweekend.com

Glamour, Style, and Fierce Competition: Fashion Prize 2021

Forget Milan. Forget New York City. The new city for fashion is Shreveport. Kicking off Prize Fest in 2021, the Fashion Prize sets the bar high for glamour, high fashion and the most fun you’ll have at a fashion show. This year six designers made the final competition: Jules Eckelkamp, Jessica Hall, Sara Kluss, Brittani Shabazz, Donna Strebeck and Catalina Ramirez Varela. These designers have spent all year working on a collection as well as going through mentorship workshops, critiques and peer support.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Esquire

The Best Underwear on Amazon Is Extra-Comfy (and Extremely Easy to Buy)

When it comes to underwear styles, there are options aplenty. If you like ’em short and tight, it doesn’t get any better than briefs. (Perhaps-controversial opinion: Tighty-whities are an especially foolproof classic.) Prefer some more leg coverage? Boxer-briefs should be your go-to. Not a fan of cling? Regular boxers are right up your alley. They also come in an array of fun colors and patterns. Do you live in an area with cold climes? Long, thermal underwear is what you need. And of course, all of 'em are available on Amazon. Just pick whatever you feel most comfortable for your little soldiers, and then add to cart. You’re going to have to sit in them all day, everyday, which means it’s best to have more than what you might think is necessary. So go ahead and stock up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Esquire

Uniqlo Has All the Fall Essentials You Need for Up to 80% Off

Do you feel that? It’s a crisp breeze on your skin. The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are starting to turn golden, the days are starting to become shorter, and I have finally turned my air conditioner off. It’s the beginning of fall, folks, which means it’s layering season. And here to supply us with all the fits needed is Uniqlo. Not only that, but the retailer has added some pretty choice styles to its sale section.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy