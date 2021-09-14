Matches' Massive Sale Section Is Full of Style Staples and Fashion Flexes
If you haven't been keeping an almost-obsessive eye on the sale section over at Matches, don't worry; I have. The British retailer has marked down an impressive array of styles, ranging from the "closet staple" variety to the "damn, I just want to stunt in that" end of the spectrum. Put another way, you can snag a navy A.P.C. bomber to wear every damn day this fall or a freaked-out Ahluwalia tracksuit, and know that you're getting a damn-good deal on either. Ditto that for collaborative Birkenstocks, boucle sneakers from Stepney Workers Club, and double-pocket overshirts from E.Tautz and Matches' in-house label Raey (plus much more).www.esquire.com
