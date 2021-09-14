Matches' Massive Sale Section Is Full of Style Staples and Fashion Flexes

When it comes to underwear styles, there are options aplenty. If you like ’em short and tight, it doesn’t get any better than briefs. (Perhaps-controversial opinion: Tighty-whities are an especially foolproof classic.) Prefer some more leg coverage? Boxer-briefs should be your go-to. Not a fan of cling? Regular boxers are right up your alley. They also come in an array of fun colors and patterns. Do you live in an area with cold climes? Long, thermal underwear is what you need. And of course, all of 'em are available on Amazon. Just pick whatever you feel most comfortable for your little soldiers, and then add to cart. You’re going to have to sit in them all day, everyday, which means it’s best to have more than what you might think is necessary. So go ahead and stock up.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO