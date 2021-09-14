The best highlights from former Badgers in the NFL this weekend
Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books and if you paid any attention, former Wisconsin Badgers were making massive impacts.
Wisconsin isn’t a true NFL factory like the Alabamas and Clemsons of the world. But what the Badgers do boast are big-time playmakers on both sides of the football and a handful of dominant offensive linemen.
From Russell Wilson’s beautiful deep ball, to Jonathan Taylor dominance, to Quintez Cephus making a name for himself, here are the best highlights from former Badgers in the NFL this weekend:
