Maryland State

Beginning Tomorrow, Maryland State Highway Administration to Turn on Full-Color Ramp Metering Signals at 18 Interchanges Along Southbound I-270

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Tomorrow, Maryland State Highway Administration to Turn on Full-Color Ramp Metering Signals at 18 Interchanges Along Southbound I-270 MDOT will be activating 18 of the new ramp meters along I-270 South beginning tomorrow morning. The meters are a part of Maryland’s I-270 Innovative Congestion Management (ICM) project. The meters have been flashing yellow for the past month. Full details below per Montgomery County:

CantHelpItYoureDumb
7d ago

This is EXACTLY what we need! Even more people coming to a complete STOP in the MERGE LANE before attempting to pull into traffic going 70+ 🙄

Larry Hogan

