Giorgio Armani Cool Plum (61) Neo Nude Melting Color Balm
Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Giorgio Armani Cool Plum (61) Neo Nude Melting Color Balm ($38.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep plum with subtle warmth and a matte finish. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation applied with fingertips as well as a brush, though I struggled to product to adhere as evenly and as well to a brush compared to other shades within the range.www.temptalia.com
