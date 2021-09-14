CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giorgio Armani Cool Plum (61) Neo Nude Melting Color Balm

Cover picture for the articleJump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Giorgio Armani Cool Plum (61) Neo Nude Melting Color Balm ($38.00 for 0.12 oz.) is a deep plum with subtle warmth and a matte finish. It had semi-sheer, buildable pigmentation applied with fingertips as well as a brush, though I struggled to product to adhere as evenly and as well to a brush compared to other shades within the range.

Clarins Brown Sugar (04) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Clarins Brown Sugar (04) 4-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($43.00 for 0.1 oz.) includes two more shimmery shades, one satin shade, and one matte shade. They had medium to opaque color coverage, were fairly easy to apply and blend out, and lasted around eight hours. The brand claimed that their eyeshadows would last for 12 hours, though, which I could only achieve with primer underneath.
Give Me Glow Limeade Matte Pressed Shadow

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Give Me Glow Limeade Matte Pressed Shadow ($7.00 for 0.105 oz.) is a bright, lime green with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. The texture was quite powdery, drier, and thin with a tendency to apply unevenly and be difficult to blend out. I also had a fair amount of fallout when I tried to build up the color from its more semi-sheer to medium coverage to anything higher. It stained my lids but lasted for around eight hours before fading a bit.
Emmys: Regé-Jean Page Wears Made-to-Measure Giorgio Armani (Exclusive)

A-list stylist Jeanne Yang doesn’t leave anything to chance when it comes to a red-carpet decision, taking photos of a client in a proposed look from multiple angles and amid various lighting choices to ensure every detail works. “But the biggest trick for me is to see the expression on the person’s face,” the star stylist says. “If they’re not happy, you’re going to see it; but when they’re excited, it’s almost as though the outfit just glows.” The latter was true with the look Yang put together for Regé-Jean Page, nominated as outstanding lead actor in a drama series for...
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
temptalia.com

ColourPop Strike a Pose Fresh Kiss Lip Crème

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. ColourPop Strike a Pose Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a darker pink with moderate, warm undertones and a cream finish, which took an hour or so to develop into a more soft matte finish. The color payoff was opaque in a single layer, so I'd recommend using only one side of the applicator to get sheerer coverage if desired.
temptalia.com

Give Me Glow Matte Shadows Reviews & Swatches (Round 2, Part 5 of 5)

Danessa Myricks Latte Colorfix Matte Review & Swatches

Danessa Myricks Latte Colorfix Matte ($18.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a medium, rosy mauve with subtle, warm undertones and a matte finish. It has a smooth consistency that was creamy without being too thick or too thin, so it wasn’t runny but it wasn’t stiff to work with. It was intensely pigmented where a little went a long way, so adjusting and learning to use the smallest amount possible was the biggest lesson when using this formula.
temptalia.com

MAC Feast Your Eyes Eyeshadow Look

Here’s a look using the eyeshadow palette from MAC’s Tempting Fate collection!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!. Curious...
temptalia.com

Sephora Flirting Game (15) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021)

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Sephora Flirting Game (15) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a medium taupe with cool undertones and a metallic sheen. It was richly pigmented with a smooth, creamy consistency that was a little more emollient than other shades in the range but was bendable without taking too long to dry down. It lasted well for nine and a half hours before fading a bit, though there was still around 60% left after 12 hours of wear.
temptalia.com

Lancome Berry Noir (397) L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Lancome Berry Noir (397) L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick ($32.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a deep, reddened plum with subtle, warm undertones and a satin finish. It had nearly opaque color payoff in one layer paired with a smooth, almost velvety consistency that was denser and slightly thicker compared to the Cream and Sheer finish shades.
temptalia.com

Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse + Triple Dip Palette Swatches

For the fall/holiday season, there are two new palettes from Fenty Beauty! The Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Eyeshadow Palette ($48.00) includes 12 eyeshadows with mattes and shimmers, while the Fenty Beauty Triple Dip Highlighter Palette ($42.00) includes two new shades (and one existing shade) of Diamond Bomb Diamond Veils. We're...
temptalia.com

Sephora My Boyfriend's Jeans, T-Rex, Flirting Game, Love Affair Contour Eye Pencils Reviews & Swatches (2021)

Sephora My Boyfriend’s Jeans (29) 12-Hour Contour Eyeliner Pencil (2021) ($11.00 for 0.04 oz.) is a rich, cobalt blue with strong, cool undertones with a subtle, pearl shimmer throughout. The texture was smooth, creamy without being too wet, so it had more of a velvety glide that made it comfortable to use on the lash line. It had semi-opaque, buildable pigmentation that stayed on well for nine and a half hours and was still fairly visible after 12 hours of wear.
temptalia.com

Retro Yellow

Bubbly yellow monochrome look for spring. 1. Apply 'Abstract' all over lid with finger tip. 2. Contour with 'Bonus Points' and blend with 'Treasure'. 3. Winged eyeliner with liquid liner. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take...
temptalia.com

Colourpop Plush Like Me Eyeshadow Look

Here’s a look using the new ColourPop Plush Like Me palette!. We're here to help you make better beauty purchases that you'll enjoy and love! We recommend signing up to take advantage of personalized features like tracking products you own, viewing dupes that you already have, and more!. Curious how...
temptalia.com

ColourPop Baby Doll & The Rachel Fresh Kiss Lip Cremes Reviews & Swatches

ColourPop Baby Doll Fresh Kiss Lip Crème ($8.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a light-medium brown with moderate, warm undertones and a cream finish. The texture was smooth, spreadable, and more velvety with less “wetness” going on, but it still was easy to work with. This particular shade seemed a little thicker, and as a result, was prone to settling into my lip lines.
temptalia.com

Clinique Cheek Pop Pearl Now Available!

This hybrid blush-lighter delivers a touch of sheer luminous color with a second skin finish, imparting that perfect lit-from-within glow. Pearlescent pigments reflect light for a soft shimmer effect and buildable watercolor payoff. The silky-smooth, stay-true formula looks virtually powderless and blends seamlessly, leaving skin radiant for 10 hours. Comes in six shades to be worn alone or layered.
temptalia.com

ColourPop Winona Forever Blush Stix Review & Swatches

ColourPop Winona Forever Blush Stix ($8.00 for 0.33 oz.) is a medium-dark copper with moderate, warm undertones and a luminous finish. The texture was lightweight, emollient, and gel-like, as it glided comfortably across my skin and wasn’t prone to lifting up base products. It had medium, buildable pigmentation that dabbed on easily with fingertips or patted on with a stippling brush and blended out with ease. It wore well for eight hours before showing signs of fading.
