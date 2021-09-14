University of Nottingham rejects Catholic Chaplain over abortion tweets

September 20 officially kicks off National Migration Week. The week long event (Sept. 20 -26) is an opportunity for the Church to reflect on the circumstances confronting migrants, immigrants, refugees, children, and victims and survivors of human trafficking. The week will lead to the Vatican’s celebration of World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR), which falls on the last Sunday of September. The theme for this year’ WDMR is “Towards an ever wider ‘WE’” to indicate a common journey for the world. In his letter announcing this year’s theme, Pope Franics emphasizes “this focus calls on us to ensure that after all this, we will think no longer in terms of ‘them’ and ‘those,’ but only us” (Fratelli tutti, no. 35).

