University of Nottingham rejects Catholic Chaplain over abortion tweets
A Catholic Chaplain has been rejected by the University of Nottingham due to the nature in which he expressed his views on abortion and euthanasia. Father David Palmer, of Nottingham, posted tweets criticising President Biden’s planned parenthood and abortion policies, suggesting that he was a hypocrite as these policies contradict the core values held by the Catholic Church. He referred to abortion as being the “slaughter of unborn children”.thetab.com
