CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Nottingham rejects Catholic Chaplain over abortion tweets

By Lucia Botfield
The Tab
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Catholic Chaplain has been rejected by the University of Nottingham due to the nature in which he expressed his views on abortion and euthanasia. Father David Palmer, of Nottingham, posted tweets criticising President Biden’s planned parenthood and abortion policies, suggesting that he was a hypocrite as these policies contradict the core values held by the Catholic Church. He referred to abortion as being the “slaughter of unborn children”.

thetab.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Biden clashes with Catholic community over abortion

President Biden publicly denounced Texas' restrictive abortion bill last week. Now, some Americans in the Catholic community believe the president needs to reckon with his faith and political beliefs. Senior staff writer for Politico Ruby Cramer joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
U.S. POLITICS
The Tab

Fresher withdraws from York after sending racist and sexist messages to group chats

An incoming fresher has withdrawn from the University of York following racist and sexist group chat messages, The York Tab can exclusively reveal. The messages were sent in York Freshers’ group chats and include comments about rape as well as mentions of “casual racism.” The messages, screenshotted by other members of the chat, can be seen below.
COLLEGES
The Tab

Nottingham Trent allowed three convicted killers to give lectures to students

Nottingham Trent allowed three convicted killers to give lectures to students. Michael Lester was convicted of murder in 2000 before being hired by NTU in 2013 whilst convicted murderer Simon Scott is currently undertaking a funded PhD at the university. The university has most recently allowed murderer Daniel Micklethwaite onto the campus to give a lecture to students.
EDUCATION
The Tab

Worcester College hosted an event with a speaker linked to ‘conversion therapy’

CW: Discussions of homophobia, Islamophobia, and antisemitism. An Oxford college has come under fire for hosting a speaker linked to “conversion therapy”. Mike Davidson, who calls for the acceptance of “professional assistance” to “leave behind unwanted homosexual practices”, spoke at Worcester College earlier this month as part of Wilberforce Academy’s conference, designed to “equip the next generation of Christian leaders in public life”.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers share letter threatening schools with legal action over Covid jabs given without parental consent

Anti-vax groups are circulating a letter threatening headteachers with legal action if children are given Covid jabs at school without parental consent.Lawyers for Liberty, a campaign group, has offered to send letters to headteachers “stating the legal risks of this policy” at the request of parents.Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are continuing to plan meet-ups around schools to target young people after Covid jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds were given the green light by officials.The government has said teenagers will have the power to overrule parents who do not give consent and get jabbed for Covid.A letter threatening headteachers with legal action if...
EDUCATION
sent-trib.com

Where is outrage over abortions?

It wasn’t long ago, that our nation was stunned by the television coverage of a policeman with his knee on George Floyd’s neck that subsequently killed him. It sparked outrage deep sadness. Yet, there seems to be no outrage or deep sadness on the part of the pro-choice individuals for...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#Abortion#Chaplains#The Catholic Church#Nhs#Uniofnottingham#The Bishop Of Nottingham
catholic.edu

Catholic University Celebrates National Migration Week

September 20 officially kicks off National Migration Week. The week long event (Sept. 20 -26) is an opportunity for the Church to reflect on the circumstances confronting migrants, immigrants, refugees, children, and victims and survivors of human trafficking. The week will lead to the Vatican’s celebration of World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR), which falls on the last Sunday of September. The theme for this year’ WDMR is “Towards an ever wider ‘WE’” to indicate a common journey for the world. In his letter announcing this year’s theme, Pope Franics emphasizes “this focus calls on us to ensure that after all this, we will think no longer in terms of ‘them’ and ‘those,’ but only us” (Fratelli tutti, no. 35).
EDUCATION
The Tab

Professor Stephen Toope resigns as Vice-Chancellor

Professor Stephen J Toope, the 364th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge has today (20/09) announced to the University Council his decision to step back from the role, citing the “upheaval of Covid” which has led him to “reassess [his] own years ahead from a personal perspective.”. Toope, a Canadian...
COLLEGES
The Tab

The weird and wonderful societies you should join this year

Another academic year, the chance to start something new. We’ve collected a list of some of the coolest societies we’ve found out about at the University of Glasgow. Scroll through to see some of our favourites!. Students of a Jane Austen Persuasion. Tea crawls, book discussions, stately home visits… The...
EDUCATION
PIX11

Vaccine religious exemptions: Where do different religions stand on COVID vaccinations?

(WSYR-TV) — Some people have been trying to avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by requesting religious exemptions, but where do different religions actually stand on the COVID vaccine? On Thursday, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement on religious exemptions and the COVID-19 vaccine. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the highest clergy […]
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Tab

Only three top unis will be providing full face-to-face teaching this term

Just three out of the 27 best universities in the UK will be resuming full in-person teaching this term, according to research conducted by The Times. Sheffield, Southhampton and Sussex are planning to go back to full face-to-face teaching after over a year of online tuition. Blended learning – a...
EDUCATION
The Tab

Lottie Lion from The Apprentice is studying Law at Bristol Uni

Lottie Lion will join Bristol Uni next week as a first-year student studying Law. The 22-year-old who appeared on the last series of The Apprentice in 2019 is swapping Lord Sugar’s boardroom for three years at Bristol in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Law. Announcing the news to her...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Catholic priest denied university chaplaincy over tweets

A priest is considering legal action after a university blocked his appointment as chaplain due to concerns over tweets about his Catholic beliefs. Father David Palmer was nominated as the Catholic chaplain of the University of Nottingham by his bishop. But university bosses rejected him when posts about abortion and...
EDUCATION
BBC

Catholic priest denied university chaplaincy over tweets

A priest is considering legal action after a university blocked his appointment as chaplain due to concerns over tweets about his Catholic beliefs. Father David Palmer was nominated as the Catholic chaplain of the University of Nottingham by his bishop. But university bosses rejected him when posts about abortion and...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

University of Nottingham

Unions are calling for compulsory masks and social distancing as the government demands face-to-face teaching. Other lives: Professor of theoretical chemistry at the University of Nottingham. Other lives Michael Atkinson obituary. Other Lives: Professor of gastroenterology who developed the Atkinson tube, which helps people with oesophageal cancer to swallow. 'My...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy