Chris Martin to begin rehab assignment tonight at Gwinnett

It’s hard to believe the end of the MiLB season is right around corner but alas, here we are with just a few weeks remaining. We’ve seen some late season promotions for the Atlanta Braves system including the likes of Royber Salinas making his second start for the Augusta Greenjackets after spending a majority of the season in the FCL. Over in Rome, Tanner Gordon looks to turn the corner and provide Rome with a good start to get them four games under .500 on the season. The dominant Mississippi Braves turn to Jared Shuster to try and pick up impressive win number 65 on season, while Gwinnett turns to Kyle Wright to keep the fun going and pick up their 67th win.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO