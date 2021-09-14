$2 Million Worth Of Narcotics Seized, 25 Fugitives Arrested At Texas-Mexico Border Last Week

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the El Paso area ports of entry, seized more than 83 pounds of cocaine, more than seven pounds of fentanyl, over 73 pounds of methamphetamine, 107 pounds of marijuana and arrested 25 fugitives in the last week.

“Our CBP officers continue to secure our borders and safeguard our communities by stopping these dangerous drugs from coming into our county, and by working closely with law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives to justice,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha.

On September 7, CBP officers assigned to the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing, selected a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old male U.S. citizen for further inspection. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of almost 28 pounds of cocaine hidden in the cargo area of the vehicle. The following day, CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old, U.S. citizen, attempting to smuggle over six pounds of methamphetamine and seven pounds of fentanyl concealed inside of his vehicle.

On September 10, CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing intercepted over 57 pounds of methamphetamine from a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen. Later that day, CBP Officers assigned to the Bridge of the Americas Border Crossing, intercepted more than 55 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old female, United States citizen.

On September 11 at the Bridge of the Americas, CBP officers were conducting inspections with a drug sniffing dog, when the dog alerted to a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old male, Lawful Permanent Resident of the United States. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of over 100 pounds of marijuana and nine pounds of methamphetamine.

In addition to the narcotics interceptions, officers from across the El Paso ports of entry arrested 25 fugitives from justice. The arrests made were for crimes such as escape, probation violation, tampering with government records, larceny, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, dangerous drugs, and kidnapping.

All subjects were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.