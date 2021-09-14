Marks & Spencer AW21 collection has landed and it's full of amazing pieces

As summer fades into fall and the temperatures begin to drop, you'll want to start filling your wardrobe with easy-to-style transitional pieces. Of course, on those days when it's too warm for a thickened down coat but you're looking for something that's more lightweight than a fall jacket, a puffer vest is the perfect addition. A stylish puffer vest is easy to throw on when walking the dog, running errands or even on a fun night out. It's sleeveless, so it offers much-needed warmth without weighing you down, and it works with a variety of cute fall outfits — just add a pair of jeans, a cozy sweater and a pair of functional fall boots, and you're good to go. And when temps dip even lower in the winter, you can use your quilted vest as a layering piece under a heavier coat.

