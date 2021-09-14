CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Marks & Spencer AW21 collection has landed and it's full of amazing pieces

By Alice Howarth
goodhousekeeping.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Marks & Spencer is one of our favourite brands at Good Housekeeping so it’s no surprise we’re thrilled that the new AW21 collection has dropped online right in time for the new season. Staying true to their hero products, the new range features some incredible winter...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
prima.co.uk

The best pieces to buy from Aldi’s Premium skin care collection

We're huge fans of Aldi here at Prima, so we were thrilled to hear the supermarket giant's award-winning beauty brand, Lacura, has announced the launch of a brand-new Premium Skincare range that promises beauty lovers high quality ingredients without the hefty price tag. The range is set to include a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Lorraine Kelly's floral Marks & Spencer dress is an autumn must-have

Megan Bull Lorraine Kelly donned a floral tea dress from Marks & Spencer on Tuesday's episode of her namesake show. Shop it for £69. Ready for autumn, Lorraine Kelly just stepped out in the most stunning floral dress from Marks & Spencer – and fans are in love. Brightening up our screens in a glossy pink number from the M&S x Ghost collection, the presenter teamed her high street style with statement droplet earrings and colourful heels to match.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marks Spencer Aw21#Good Housekeeping#Asap
golfbusinessnews.com

Paisley prints to the fore in PING AW21 women’s apparel range

PING has announced details of its Autumn/Winter 2021 women’s apparel collection, which combines premium performance fabrics and manufacturing techniques with the latest seasonal print and colour trends, designed to inspire female golfers to both look and play their best in all conditions. The AW21 range features options to suit every...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The 12 Best Work Shoes for Men to Suit Any Environment

Shoes you wear to work are some of the most important items of clothing you’ll ever buy. This goes for work of all types, too. People who stand on their feet all day — restaurant workers, teachers, nurses — need the most comfortable shoes that continue supporting them as the day wears on. People who work in areas with heavy machinery or any kind of potential danger need work boots with a steel toe and a hefty grip, as well as supportive insoles. And people with office jobs, including the work-from-home ones, also need shoes that give them just the...
APPAREL
NYLON

Coach’s Basquiat Collection Celebrates The Iconic NYC Artist With Pieces Made To Stand Out

Discover the limited run of bags, shoes, and more — all featuring work by the legendary artist. When Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers first unveiled the buzzy Coach x Jean-Michel Basquiat collaboration, he cited the late NYC artist as a fashion legend. “Basquiat is the ultimate cultural icon,” said Vevers in a statement, “and a symbol of the unorthodox creativity that is nurtured in a place like New York.” It’s that very connection that has driven the Coach brand to blend art history with style and release limited-edition bags, small leather goods, shoes, and more, all featuring Basquiat’s work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Best Warm Socks, According to Clothing Experts

Winter sneaks up on you... until you walk outside and can’t feel your toes. That's why warm socks are key – not the scratchy ones filled with holes from last year. The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab regularly tests the best winter footwear and cold weather gear including winter coats, fleece-lined leggings and more. Our pros researched tons of sock styles and brands to find the best warm socks to keep your toes toasty, whether you’re hiking, skiing or building a snowman. Here are some tips to find the type of socks that will keep your feet the warmest:
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
golfpunkhq.com

PING Unveils AW21 Men’s Performance Apparel Collection

PING has unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2021 men’s apparel collection, which builds on the success of the AW20 range and represents the most technical collection ever released by the brand, providing unrivalled protection in all conditions, come wind, rain or shine. Engineered to work with the ever-changing climates, the AW21 range...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Neiman Marcus and Hypebeast Are Launching an Exclusive Footwear Collection With 11 Luxury Brands

Neiman Marcus is reimagining a new era of footwear and fashion in partnership with the online platform Hypebeast through the Re-Introduce Yourself fall campaign with a virtual showroom launching today on an exclusive footwear collection from 11 luxury brands. This innovative alliance between the streetwear content platform and the luxury retailer will bring a new era of e-commerce for Neiman Marcus shoppers and Hypebeast readers. “We are experiencing extraordinary growth in our luxury business overall with men’s as one of the standout categories and Neiman Marcus continues to focus on creating magic for its customers with one-of-a-kind experiences and products,” said...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

14 Best Puffer Vests for Women That Make Layering Easy

As summer fades into fall and the temperatures begin to drop, you'll want to start filling your wardrobe with easy-to-style transitional pieces. Of course, on those days when it's too warm for a thickened down coat but you're looking for something that's more lightweight than a fall jacket, a puffer vest is the perfect addition. A stylish puffer vest is easy to throw on when walking the dog, running errands or even on a fun night out. It's sleeveless, so it offers much-needed warmth without weighing you down, and it works with a variety of cute fall outfits — just add a pair of jeans, a cozy sweater and a pair of functional fall boots, and you're good to go. And when temps dip even lower in the winter, you can use your quilted vest as a layering piece under a heavier coat.
APPAREL
IndieWire

The 7 Best Shoes for Filmmakers to Wear on Set

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Filmmakers tell stories that sometimes imitate real life, and because you never know where life will take you, you’ll need shoes that can go anywhere. Film shoot locations can range from a simple bedroom scene (think Molly Ringwald chatting on the phone to a friend in “Pretty in Pink”) to extreme conditions (like “The Impossible” — a harrowing drama, starring Tom Holland and Naomi...
APPAREL
goodhousekeeping.com

Ruth Langsford’s perfect autumn QVC jumper is on offer today

ITV’s Ruth Langsford has showcased a range of autumn-ready jumpers as part of her QVC collection and the style is discounted today (Friday, 17 September) as part of the company’s TSV (today’s special value) offering. Taking to Instagram, the 61-year-old excitedly shared details of the new designs in a video...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Vera Wang Has Designed An Affordable Bridal Collection, Full Of Dream Wedding Dresses

Vera Wang may have started her career as a Vogue editor but, following 17 years at the magazine and a subsequent two year stint at Ralph Lauren, she left to start her own bridal brand at the age of 40. Since then, she has made wedding dresses for Victoria Beckham, Mariah Carey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Avril Lavigne, Kim Kardashian (first time around), Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani (for her recent wedding to Blake Shelton) and Ariana Grande.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

8 best winter coats for men that will bring warmth to your wardrobe

With summer fading fast, now’s the perfect time to start thinking about investing in a good winter coat. Light jackets, shells, fleeces and hoodies will get you through most of the year, but there’s no substitute for some proper heavy-duty outerwear when the cold weather takes hold.A good winter coat should be substantial, robust and provide a considerable amount of insulation. It should be something warm enough to wear over a T-shirt down to around 1-5C, with room enough to layer up for anything colder. But what are the best winter coats on the market right now?To answer that question...
APPAREL
SPY

Keep Your Kicks in Tip-Top Shape with the Best Shoe Cleaners

New shoes are the best kind of shoes. Of course, everyone loves new shoes, but having a new pair of shoes to wear every day might be a bit over the top. However, having a pair of shoes that looks brand new to wear every day is right on the money. To keep your sneakers shiny, your loafers lovely and your boots ‘bootiful,’ you need the best shoe cleaner ready to scrub, protect and buff.  A man is only as good as his tools, and your shoes will only be as clean as your new shoe cleaner can make them (plus...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Vacheron Constantin’s New Long-Awaited Sports Watches Are Rugged Enough for Mt. Everest

When Vacheron Constantin threw a splashy event in New York City’s Greenwich Village back in 2019 to debut its most rugged Overseas watch, a new model that had just returned from a Mt. Everest shakedown test on the wrist of National Geographic photographer and adventurer Cory Richards, the response was resoundingly enthusiastic. Finally, the elite watchmaker had produced a true sports watch. “It’s about time Vacheron came out with something like this,” said one longtime collector of the brand, adding, “If this were available right now, I would buy it today.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t—the model was just a prototype—and, puzzlingly, sources...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Pantone Spring/Summer 2022 Color Report: London Fashion Week Edition

New “sentiments of simplicity and spontaneity” combine to create a striking Spring/Summer 2022 color forecast for London Fashion Week, according to the Pantone Color Institute, the color authority’s trend forecasting arm. Comprise of ten trend-driven colors that span “lighthearted airy pastels” to “visually arresting brights” and five grounding colors, the palette aims to inspire playful creativity and “unconstrained expression that is full of life,” Pantone stated. Super Sonic, an electric blue, and Fragile Sprout, an acidic green/yellow, are among the most intense colors. Coral Rose serves as the season’s key floral tone with an “energizing presence [that] brings a sense of excitement,” while...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theface.com

Familiarise yourself with Versace’s AW21 collection

“Models are like actors,” declared Donatella Versace whilst introducing the virtual presentation of her AW21 collection. For her, the lengthier process of filming the show allowed ample time to observe her cast of models growing accustomed to their new looks and resulting alter egos. ​“They bring the designs to life,” she added, ​“just like when a performer plays a character.” So, if this presentation were a play, or an art house movie, what kind of story would these Versace characters be starring in?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy