CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Re: From my view, no

By VPIGUY Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highest four seeds would still get the same amount of gate revenue as the next four. Teams 5-8 get the revenue for the play in games and teams 1-4 get the revenue from the next round. The only teams that do not derive the gate revenue are teams 9-12 assuming it would just be the semi finals and finals that would be at neutral sites. It seams that 8 chances at the additional revenue vs 4 would have all teams interested in the 12 team playoff, if that was the determining factor (and I know it will not be for some).

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

A View From Birmingham Featuring David Crane

The Voice of the Blazers, my old friend David Crane, is our guest this week. David is an excellent announcer and is one of the most recognizable figures at UAB. I’ve known David since his days calling baseball and basketball for Alabama. He is kind enough to offer his insight on Saturday’s game between the Bulldogs and Blazers.
SPORTS
Carolina Panthers

My View: Back together again

CHARLOTTE - It's finally September!. We've been through OTAs, training camp and the preseason. I can't even begin to tell you how ready we were for the regular season with a stadium full of fans, but ﻿DJ Moore﻿'s face sums it up perfectly:. Hearing and seeing the fans in the...
NFL
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Rutgers: A view from the trenches

They Syracuse Orange football team had a weird game this weekend. That’s the only way to describe it, especially after watching it two and a half times. In the 17-7 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Orange showed flashes of competent offense and especially offensive line play, sprinkled with definitive “wtf” moments. It was this dichotomy that really earned the “weird game” moniker. I’m here to chart the offensive line on said game.
SYRACUSE, NY
WILX-TV

In My View: One great week of football ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a football week end ahead!. The best high school matchup in our area this season I still believe; East Lansing at DeWitt. And both of them can still make a playoff run no matter tonight’s outcome. I’m just hoping it’s a smooth day at Spartan...
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derive
247Sports

View from the Couch: Washington

Tuesday afternoon my friend who lives in quasi-retirement in his lake house called. Two or three times a year he gets a wild hair and thinks a wager involving Arkansas State is a good bet and wants my input. I told him I’d run away from that game and he’d...
NFL
sportswar.com

Thankfully, Bennett disagrees with you across the board.

If there were a depth chart at each position, how would you place them? -- FredArbiter 09/21/2021 12:33PM. Clark will start at PG and probably eat 30 mins there. How is he third? ** -- Hoochie Daddy 09/21/2021 4:56PM. I also ranked Beekman as the 5th best 2 guard where...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

And also

I think that some confuse NBA draft rank with aptitude for UVa style basketball. Not to rehash, but 55 rank Kyle Guy or Devon Hall gave us more chances to win than a top 20 pick. So did an undrafted Key. There is a difference based on what we need to do to win. And a tougher, more physical inside presence who is also a skilled scorer at the 4 gives us more than 4s who are glorified wings. So, Clark and Beekman should improve at 1-2, Franklin and Gardner will make us harder to beat at 3-4, and healthy Shedrick, Stattman, Caffaro along with 2 good new recruits compensate for Huff and the outgoing transfers. McCorkle hits a few timely 3s. Better team this year in my opinion.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

But that's not important now

Ali spoke at U Hall during his draft suspension college speaking tour. ** -- Peavine Hoolow 09/22/2021 10:45AM. I’ve been waiting for someone to react to my slow pitch! ** -- Mad Bowl Hoo 09/22/2021 10:34AM. I don't think anyone thinks that the 2nd and 3rd bouts were as good...
COMBAT SPORTS
sportswar.com

I have not seen any scalpers

I would download the StubHub App. $6 for worst seat in the house and then move wherever you want in the upper deck, or $20 if you would feel more comfortable with actual tickets in section 508. (And those will be available for $6 right before kickoff too)
GAMBLING
sportswar.com

I think we can snag a couple road Ws

Lville aint UNC. Miami is playing poorly. Pitt's D looked as bad as ours vs Western Michigan. That wasnt a one game thing either. Tennessee who has bad QB play put up 38 on Pitt. I am not saying any is a win but I expect to win 1 or 2 of these road games.
sportswar.com

For a number of reasons.....absolutely. Basketball season is

.just around the corner, and if you want to keep people interested in football, putting bodies in seats, etc, this is a big game. Certainly, after the "not for prime time" performance from last week, this team should be extra focused and playing with their pants on fire.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

I don’t see either as plan B guys.

The buzz on both Collins and Wessler are that their games have improved a lot. Does that mean they’re going to be major contributors as freshman? Not at all but I think our roster will be pretty solid next year. Wessler and Collins will both benefit greatly by meeting with David Jackson…I see them as solid pieces to the roster.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

We can get to .500 without it. But must win if we want to be in the Coastal

For a number of reasons.....absolutely. Basketball season is -- GoochlandHoo 09/22/2021 10:40AM. If you expect to win 10 games, yes. If you expect to win 6, not necessarily ** -- gfhoo 09/22/2021 10:01AM. After our defensive performance, my expectations are 5-6 wins. ** -- hooshouse 09/22/2021 10:07AM. We can get...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Blimey! Another season of pirated streams for me!

I finally got a chance to look at the schedule now that it's complete. -- HowieT3 09/21/2021 10:26PM. ACC is putting UVA and VT on ACCN as much as possible to drive that -- hooman#1 09/22/2021 09:53AM. I just eyeballed Duke's and our schedule and we have 9 ACCN games...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

He's had some other "lucky" nights too

I think he's had to (or, at least, did) go all-in during the the Double Jeopardy on a Daily Double about three times. As you have seen, his MO is the find the Daily Double in the first round, go all in, and then hold his lead in Double Jeopardy.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy