Mic’d up audio captured a prediction Dak Prescott said to Tom Brady after losing in Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL has come and gone. The first week of the season concluded with the Raiders beating the Ravens 33-27 on Monday night, but let's just go back to the season opener for a second. TNF featured a fun back-and-forth game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that ended with the Bucs winning the first game of the season 31-29. Yes this game was last week but NFL films just released a clip of a conversation between a mic’d up Dak Prescott and Tom Brady while shaking hands. It’s safe to say that Dak is more than confident that they’ll meet in the playoffs.