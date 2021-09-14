Rain Barrel Workshops!

We know how excited you are about rain barrels and rain gardens, and we’ve got some great news! With the help of our partners at Clean Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Public Library, we will be offering two more free residential green infrastructure workshops later this month. In these online trainings, you will learn about the benefits of rain barrels, rain gardens, and native plants as well as some information on how to install them at your home. Each of these landscaping options helps manage stormwater where it falls and helps reduce the risk of flooding and water pollution impacting area rivers and Lake Michigan. Eligible homeowners* living within the District’s service territory who participate in either of the workshops in their entirety will be able to collect a free rain barrel from the District this fall. Both workshops will be using the Zoom platform. You will need a computer with internet access and sound.