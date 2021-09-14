Paul Goldschmidt Named Cardinals Nominee for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award
Winner To Be Selected by Blue Ribbon Panel, Including Online Vote for Fans. ST. LOUIS, Mo., September 14, 2021– For the sixth time in his career, Paul Goldschmidthas been named his team’s nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. It is the most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB.www.cardsconclave.com
