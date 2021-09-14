Paul Goldschmidt Named Cardinals Nominee for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Joe Musgrove came to the San Diego Padres via trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates before this season and he was the perfect player for San Diegans to wrap their arms around. He is a hometown kid getting to pitch for his hometown team wearing the number of the pitcher (Jake Peavy) that he idolized growing up. Of course, Musgrove would then plant himself in Padres history when he threw the first no-hitter in the history of the franchise on April 9, 2021 in Texas.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO