CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Paul Goldschmidt Named Cardinals Nominee for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

By Conclave Staff
cardsconclave.com
 7 days ago

Winner To Be Selected by Blue Ribbon Panel, Including Online Vote for Fans. ST. LOUIS, Mo., September 14, 2021– For the sixth time in his career, Paul Goldschmidthas been named his team’s nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. It is the most prominent individual player award bestowed by MLB.

www.cardsconclave.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Celebrate Roberto' kicks off days of Clemente events

Even Pittsburghers who don’t follow the Pirates have never forgotten Roberto Clemente. In the nearly half century since his tragic death, there has been a bridge named after him and a museum created to honor his memory. And next week there will be plenty to remind people of the great humanitarian and Hall of Fame baseball player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Salina Post

Royals select Perez as Clemente Award nominee for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Major League Baseball announced today that catcher Salvador Perez was named the Kansas City Royals’ 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition by a Major League player who best represents...
MLB
MLB

Yarbrough nominated for Clemente Award

Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and his wife, Nicole, don’t seek out attention for their work in the community. What they’ve done to give back, especially last year, simply comes from a desire to help others. But Yarbrough was recognized for his efforts on Tuesday, when he was named the Rays’...
MLB
gaslampball.com

Vote for Joe Musgrove to win the Roberto Clemente Award

Joe Musgrove came to the San Diego Padres via trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates before this season and he was the perfect player for San Diegans to wrap their arms around. He is a hometown kid getting to pitch for his hometown team wearing the number of the pitcher (Jake Peavy) that he idolized growing up. Of course, Musgrove would then plant himself in Padres history when he threw the first no-hitter in the history of the franchise on April 9, 2021 in Texas.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Lou Brock
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Roberto Clemente
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Ozzie Smith
Cleveland.com

Aaron Civale earns Cleveland Indians’ nomination for MLB’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale is the team’s 2021 nominee for Major League Baseball’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, given annually in recognition of an individual’s extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Civale, 26, and his fiancée, Fran Barilla, have...
MLB
cbslocal.com

Dodgers To Honor Roberto Clemente Award Nominee Justin Turner Before Wednesday’s Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will present third baseman Justin Turner with a trophy before Wednesday’s game for being the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The Roberto Clemente Award recognizes the major league player who best represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

A's Tony Kemp a Clemente Award nominee as '+1 Effect' effort continues

KANSAS CITY - While Tony Kemp’s two seasons with the A’s have been perhaps his most productive on the field, his impact has extended away from it. Kemp this week was named Oakland’s nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award for the second time. Kemp, the A’s utilityman, started his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ribbon Panel#Each Mlb Club#The St Louis Cardinals#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Ava S Treehouse#Goldschmidts#Convoy Of Hope#Big League Impact#Bli#Food For The Hungry#Player Ticket Program#Cardinals Care#Mlb Network#Fox Sports#Espn#Tbs#Mlb Com#Mlb Com Clemente21#Major League
True Blue LA

Justin Turner and Max Scherzer up for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Today is the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day league-wide, honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder’s life and commitment to philanthropy. Clemente played for 18 seasons with the Pirates until tragically losing his life in a plane crash delivering supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua in 1972. Clemente’s on-field achievements were so vast (13 time All-Star, NL MVP, 12 time consecutive Gold Glove winner, and the list goes on), that the National Baseball Hall of Fame changed its rules to induct him early.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cubs historical sleuthing: Roberto Clemente edition

Chicago Cubs, Roberto Clemente, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Ferguson Jenkins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Wrigley Field, Major League Baseball, Ron Santo, Dave Giusti. Wednesday was Roberto Clemente Day across baseball, and MLB will now honor the memory and legacy of the great Pirates Hall of Famer every September 15, a worthy tribute.
MLB
Post-Crescent

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

Brent Suter’s Brewers career has been defined as much by his charitable endeavors as the versatility he’s brought to the pitching staff. It came as no surprise, then, that the left-hander was nominated by the club as its nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, which is given annually to the major-leaguer “who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Hendriks is wearing No. 21 for Roberto Clemente Day

Liam Hendriks glued “Roberto Clemente Award nominee” patches to his game cleats before the White Sox’ contest against the Angels on Wednesday. He donned a name-less No. 21 jersey. Fittingly, Hendriks hoped to pitch Wednesday so he could auction off the game-worn gear for charity. As the White Sox’ nominee...
MLB
MLB

Clemente nominee Bichette grows the game

As the son of a Major Leaguer, Bo Bichette has been given every opportunity and resource to succeed as a ballplayer. That meant being outfitted with new gear, playing on travel teams and attending prospect showcases. Bichette knows many kids, including some of his own friends and teammates growing up,...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned from the Chicago White Sox, including closer Liam Hendriks being named the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee

The Chicago White Sox continued their three-game series Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels on Roberto Clemente Day. Here are three things we learned at Guaranteed Rate Field. 1. Liam Hendriks felt honored to wear No. 21. Closer Liam Hendriks is the Sox’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The honor, according to an MLB release, recognizes the player “who best represents the game of ...
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Talk The Plank Podcast celebrates Roberto Clemente

Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick celebrate the memory and legacy of Pittsburgh Pirates and MLB legend Roberto Clemente and discuss the team’s third straight series victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Follow Nathan on Twitter: @Nathan_Hursh. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Follow Jake on Twitter: @_RadioJake. Please rate and review the...
MLB
1051thebounce.com

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera Up for 2021 Roberto Clemente Award

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera is in the running for MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award, and he’s one of only 30 players up for the honor. The award goes to the MLB player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” according to a statement.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy