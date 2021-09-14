CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

NOVA Chamber Music Series announces 2021-22 concerts, return to live regular season performances for first time since March 2020

By Les Roka
theutahreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last live NOVA Chamber Music Series concert before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all live performances in the city occurred on March 1, 2020, a program featuring music by Nordic composers performed in the Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ Great Hall. In the last 18 months, NOVA has stayed visible with a series of virtual on-demand concerts and podcasts but if a free, public outdoor concert offered Sept. 12 at The Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City by NOVA was any indication, musicians and audience members are thrilled at the prospect of returning to NOVA’s performing home at the Libby Gardner Hall at The University of Utah.

