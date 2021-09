Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 36-35. The Kansas City Chiefs looked as though they were cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That was evident after their 35-24 lead in the third quarter. That never came to fruition, thanks in part to two costly second half turnovers by Chiefs, allowing Lamar Jackson to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 victory.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO