WWE

Franky Monet Sees the WWE NXT Rebranding as a ‘Natural Evolution for NXT’

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Busted Open Radio interviewed WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet this week ahead of tonight’s NXT TV, which will feature the debut of the newly rebranded NXT 2.0. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Franky Monet on being part of this new change to NXT: “I feel like it’s very–...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Monet
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: 1500 Fans Left The Arena During Segment On WWE RAW

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that there were a lot of fans who left the arena at Monday’s WWE RAW during a segment with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The segment was done to further hype their match this Sunday at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “This one really backfired,”...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – September 14, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with the new theme song from rapper Wale. Vic Joseph welcomes us and sends us right to a video package with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and LA Knight hyping tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Title. Bron Breaker appears. This is Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Legend Rick Steiner. He’s amped up but a little goofy. Bron says he wants a chance to prove himself. Knight talks about how he will beat the brakes off Bron. Knight walks off.
WWE
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss Denies Report of 1,500 Fans Leaving During Raw Segment

UPDATE: Alexa Bliss is shooting down the report that 1,500 fans left during her WWE Raw segment with Charlotte Flair. Bliss posted to Twitter to dismiss the report, writing:. “Sorry Meltzer (or whatever) you can’t get clout off of our segment … move on #StopLying #LitterallyDidntHappen #YoureEmbarassingYourself”. Several fans in...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebranding#Combat#Nxt Tv#Nxt 2 0#Triple H#Raw
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley on Winning Tag Gold, Jeff Hardy on His US Title Shot, More

-Now that was a high quality HOSS FIGHT! Just great stuff from Roman, Lashley and Big E. Let’s get to it!. -We see the end of RAW as Roman survives the awesomeness of the Triple Threat Match. Scott Stanford welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They start from the start as The Bloodline vs New Day was also good stuff and a pissed off Lashley destroying all 6 men was also great. Then the Main Event was Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat and it was glorious!
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT's Kushida tested positive for COVID-19 last month

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida has revealed that COVID-19 was the reason why his scheduled title defense against Roderick Strong couldn't take place last month. In an Instagram video today, Kushida stated that he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Kushida was supposed to defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Strong on the August 17 episode of NXT.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE NXT Review 9.7.21

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett. This is how it ends. We’re wrapping up the original run of NXT this week as everything changes with the next show. I’m a mixture of scared, excited and scared excited as the idea of Monday Night NXT scares me to death, but NXT does need some changes. There are a pair of title matches tonight to finish things off. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Clips)

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as of tonight’s episode of Raw. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya and Tamina to win the titles on tonight’s show, with Nikki small packaging Natalya to pick up the win. You can see clips and pics from the match below.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT to determine Samoa Joe's first challenger next week

A fatal four-way number one contender's match will determine the first challenger for Samoa Joe's NXT Championship. Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne will face off in an NXT Championship number one contender's match on NXT next Tuesday. The announcement was made by general manager William Regal on tonight's episode of the show.
WWE
411mania.com

Beth Phoenix on NXT Rebrand, What Fans Can Expect

– WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week, and she discussed the upcoming rebrand for NXT TV, which starts on Sept. 14. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Phoenix on the NXT rebrand: “Oh, I’m so excited! I mean, new beginnings. The thing is,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Now Wearing A Mask On WWE NXT

Mandy Rose was thought to have been injured last week on NXT. That was all a work, but it also opened up an opportunity to tweak her character a bit. Rose showed up to take out Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter after they lost an NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match. Mandy Rose didn’t really lift much of a finger, because Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were the heavy lifters.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT Talent Roster Feeling on Edge Ahead of Tonight’s Rebranding Show

– As noted, tonight’s WWE will debut the new NXT 2.0 for tonight’s show. Also, a Fatal 4-Way match will crown a new NXT World champion after Samoa Joe got injured and was forced to relinquish the title. PWInsider has an update with some new backstage details going into tonight’s NXT program.
WWE
TVOvermind

How WWE Killed Their NXT Brand

In 2010, the wrestling world was introduced to NXT, which was supposed to spawn the next generation of WWE superstars. Unfortunately, the early version of NXT was more of a terrible reality-based program. Eventually, the company revamped the show format in 2012 and was re-introduced as the top brand for developmental talent. Since that time, the brand has produced top-notch stars that would go on to become champions such as Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Champion), The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose), and The Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch); however, throughout the years, it’s been noticeable that the main roster has failed to truly produce another star on the level of John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.
