WooHoo! Not only did the Broncos get their first win in September since 2018, they started off 2021 1-0, providing much-needed confidence and morale boost to help push them through the first 17-game regular season ever. And what a win! Although the Broncos were absolutely expected to beat the Giants, it was nice to them follow through and do so in convincing fashion.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO